During a recent livestream on April 3, 2023, Twitch sensation Kai Cenat hosted a Dreamville Music Festival watch party. Unfortunately, the special broadcast was suddenly interrupted when the content creator received a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) warning live on his stream.

Cenat was shocked when he realized that his broadcast had been flagged. Upon seeing this, he started panicking while running back and forth in his room. The New Yorker shared his thoughts on the situation and urged the copyright holders to calm down:

"What the f**k! Oh, my god! What?! Oh, my gosh, bro! No! Chill, bro. Universal, chill! Chill!"

"It's right here!" - Kai Cenat shows the warning message after fans express skepticism

At the three-hour mark of his livestream earlier today, the Streamer of the Year noticed that he had received an important message from someone. His expression immediately changed when he realized his content had been flagged. Kai Cenat started reading the message out loud to his audience:

"No! 'I hope you are well. Kai is streaming a concert that is not licensed and that is against the DMCA rules. (unrecognizable)... Universal, the rights owner is flagging this for...'"

At this point, Kai Cenat squealed in panic and began running back and forth in his room. His fans, on the other hand, were seemingly skeptical and asked the streamer to prove his claims. The 21-year-old personality then revealed the message that he had received before responding with:

"Bro, why n**** be thinking that I'm joking, n****? N****, what on my life, n****? It's right here, n****! Whole paragraph, n****! Bro! Oh, my god, bro! I can't do nothing! Oh, man, I cannot do nothing."

Timestamp: 03:05:40

Kai Cenat decided not to remove his broadcast's video on demand (VOD), claiming that it was "worth it:"

"No, I'm leaving the VOD (video on demand). Leave the VOD! No! I don't give a f**k. That s**t was worth it."

The content creator then pitched the idea of partnering up with the license holders and hosting the Dreamville Music Festival on his Twitch channel:

"Yo, J. Cole! Bro, look! Amazon! Universal. Look, this is what we could do. We can partner up, have the event streamed on my channel so that so much people can be in this motherf**ker together, bro! Might as well, bro! Let me do, like a f**king; n****, let's come together or some s**t, bro!"

The conversation continued with Kai Cenat apologizing and pleading with the corporation not to take down his channel:

"Bro, what am I... let's do something together, bro! Amazon, I'm sorry, bro. Bro, it's literally on Twitch! Bro, I'm just a viewer. I'm just a normal viewer, bro! I'm just a normal viewer. I just want to view it, bruh! Come on, don't strike me, bro. Don't strike me, bro. Please, don't take my s**t down!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

A clip featuring Kai Cenat receiving a DMCA warning live on his broadcast was promptly shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Fans on Reddit reacting to Kai Cenat's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For those unaware, the Dreamville Music Festival is an annual musical event that's held in Raleigh, North Carolina. This year's lineup includes J. Cole, Drake, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Baby Tate, Sean Paul, Usher, and several other well-known artists.

