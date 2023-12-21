8 best shows to binge this weekend on Netflix

This holiday season, it is time to sit back and relax while watching your favorite television shows on Netflix. Over the past few months, the streaming platform has had many interesting releases including web series, films, documentaries, and reality shows. From the final season of the historical drama The Crown, the adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See to the reality show Squid Game: The Challenge.

Here's a trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge,

The streaming platform had a great run this year, with a mix of new productions and continuing the legacy of a few old ones. There are many more projects slated to be released, beginning in January 2024. For this weekend though, here's a list of eight shows that viewers can binge.

8 latest Netflix Shows to binge this holiday season

1) All the Light We Cannot See

Adapted from Anthony Doerr's 2014 bestselling novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See is a four-part mini-series featuring Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and Louis Hofmann. The story follows two teenagers Marie-Laure, a young blind woman working for the French Resistance, and Werner, a German soldier who follows her radio broadcasts.

The World War film is written by Steven Knight and directed by Shawn Levy. It first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, moving on to an international release on Netflix on 2 November 2023.

2) The Crown

Netflix released the sixth and final season of The Crown this November 16. The historic series based on the lives of the British Royal Family was released in four parts, beginning from the timeline after 1997 when Prince Charles and Princess Diana got a divorce to covering other events like Princess Diana's death and funeral, the Queen's Golden Jubilee and the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

3) Squid Game: The Challenge

Just like the original series, Squid Game: The Challenge has taken the world by storm, raising many questions and concerns. Netflix's latest original reality show is styled on the Korean series which had 456 players from different countries compete in different children's games to win $4.56 million. Everything is simulated in the same way as the show except that participants can be voted out.

The series was shot at Cardington Studios, a former RAF base in the UK, and premiered in November 2023.

4) Maestro

Based on the life of legendary American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Maestro focuses on his relationship with his wife, actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The drama is directed by Bradley Cooper who also features in it alongside Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer.

The film was released on Netflix on December 20, 2023.

5)Trevor Noah: Where Was I

In what is Trevor Noah's fourth comedy special for the streaming platform, the comedian and former television host talks about his recent travels around the globe and the different norms and traditions he encountered during the same. The special was released by Netflix on December 19, 2023.

6)The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6)

Netflix has brought back its ultimate baking competition show with the release of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on December 8, 2023. The latest season will have a holiday twist in it.

7)Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Comedy legends Kevin Hart and Chris Rock look back at their journeys in this latest documentary for the streaming platform. Fans can expect to see insider details such as early stand-up videos and interviews, including those from other comedians like Jerry Seinfeld. The documentary was released on December 12, 2023.

8) Family Switch

Starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in the lead roles, Family Switch is Netflix's latest holiday comedy film with the main plot centered around body swapping, involving multiple members of the same family.