7 Bradley Cooper films to catch ahead of Maestro 

Award-winning actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper's upcoming movie, Maestro, has been getting a lot of buzz recently. Cooper not only plays the main character in the film but also serves as the director. The movie focuses on the well-known American composer Leonard Bernstein, and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Maestro will premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Carey Mulligan, who fans know from An Education (2009) and Promising Young Woman (2020), will be starring alongside Bradley Cooper, and play Felicia. Bernstein is a celebrated musician and has won multiple awards for his compositions.

The movie will enjoy a limited theatrical release in November, before being available for streaming on Netflix starting December 20, 2023.

Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper and 5 other movies starring Bradley Cooper that showcases the actor's excellent range

1) The Hangover (2009)

Directed by Todd Phillips, this comedy film became a worldwide hit when it was released in 2009. Doug Billings (Justin Bartha) and his best men played by Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, travel to Las Vegas for the bachelor party.

However, when they wake up, Doug is missing and they cannot remember what happened the night before. They have to do everything they can to find Doug before his wedding day.

This hilarious movie helped put Bradley Cooper on the map. His chemistry with Helms, and Galifianakis, and comedic timing really shined through. And after the film's success, he began receiving larger and better assignments, which led to international recognition.

2) Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

This movie directed by David O. Russell focuses on Pat (Bradley Cooper) who is struggling with bipolar disorder. After getting released from a psychiatric hospital, he plans to win back his estranged wife. Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow, offers to help him.

Cooper does a spectacular job portraying the complex emotions and mental struggles of Pat. Movie lovers also couldn't get enough of his electric chemistry with Lawrence. Notably, his role in the movie earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

3) The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

This intriguing movie directed by Derek Cianfrance is told in three acts. One act focuses on Ryan Gosling's character Luke who has to take desperate measures to provide for his son, then the audience gets to meet an ambitious cop Avery played by Bradley Cooper who finds out about the corruption in his department, and the last one centers around their sons, 15 years down the line.

Cooper's character is smart and looks clear-cut, but there are skeletons in his closet. He is seen as a hero, but the audience soon realizes that his heroic acts are mostly a stepping stone for furthering his own career. The actor does a great job showcasing Avery's internal push and pull with regard to remorse and ambition.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Marvel fans would agree that the Guardians would not be complete without the smart and witty Rocket. Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket is a genetically-engineered raccoon who knows his way around weapons and is an expert in battle tactics. This is the first movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series and introduces the iconic characters for the first time.

Cooper as Rocket is the perfect fit. His comedic timing is excellent and always succeeds in making the audience laugh with his one-liners. But more than that, Bradley Cooper brought warmth and heart to the character that made Rocket endearing and memorable.

5) American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper plays the role of Kyle, an extremely skilled marksman, in this movie directed by Clint Eastwood. While the military celebrates his impressive kills on tour in the Iraq War, Kyle is unable to escape the horrors that he witnessed on the field. That trauma starts to affect his personal life and marriage after he is back home.

In this movie, Cooper proves that he doesn't shy away from exploring the intense, emotional aspects of a character. His portrayal of Kyle is believable, and it is hard for the viewer not to sympathize with him as he struggles physically and mentally after his time on the front lines.

6) A Star is Born (2018)

This movie is Bradley Cooper's directorial debut. It stars him and Lady Gaga in the lead roles. The story focuses on a popular musician named Jack who is struggling with alcoholism and personal demons. He meets the talented Ally Maine (Gaga), and wants to help her pursue a career in music, despite her apprehension and inhibitions.

Critics hailed Bradley Cooper's direction, and they also felt that his work in front of the screen was as impressive as always. He perfectly showcased the vulnerability of his character, and he had great chemistry with Lady Gaga, which made the audience want to root for a happy ending.

7) Nightmare Alley (2021)

This movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro, focuses on a carnival worker named Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). He is extremely skilled at using manipulation to swindle the rich and wealthy. However, when he seeks help from a mysterious psychologist to con a dangerous tycoon, things start to get out of hand.

This is a well-written and executed psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Bradley Cooper's intense and riveting performance helps keep the audience hooked right from the beginning.

These interesting titles prove that Bradley Cooper knows what he is doing when it comes to picking interesting projects, and fans are certain that his upcoming movie Maestro will be no different.