"I’ve definitely lived life on the edge of art"- When Lady Gaga opened up about giving herself entirely to art

Lady Gaga has drawn numerous comparisons to various high-profile artists like David Bowie over her glittering career, which encompassed both music and acting. By now, Gaga has cemented herself as one of the foremost artists of this generation, and one of the major reasons for this is how open she has been with her struggles, mental health, and life, all of which helped her shape the massive creativity she possesses.

In an interview with Deadline before the release of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott masterpiece that put her beside some of Hollywood's finest, like Adam Driver and Jared Leto, Lady Gaga revealed how surrendering herself completely to her art let her be this stronger version of her artist self.

She said:

"It’s definitely my way. I’ve definitely lived life on the edge of art. I think that when you fully sacrifice yourself to art, there’s a real transformation that can take place where you’re able to touch painful things about yourself."

Gaga continues,

"I think otherwise you may not go to that place inside you, because it’s so painful. But in art, in a movie, you’re asked to embrace the pieces of yourself that are undoubtedly survival mechanisms, perspectives, childhood trauma, child brain versus adult brain."

She also elaborated on the same in Deadline's interview from 2021.

"All of your life experiences become something that’s inside of a library"- Lady Gaga on life experiences helping her create art

Almost all artists could relate to Lady Gaga's speaking about life experiences being the doorway to accessing true art. For every great artist, life experiences have been a constant source of inspiration and groundwork that have helped them create masterpieces in any art form.

Lady Gaga spoke about her process from this perspective, referring to her experiences as books in a library.

She said:

"All of your life experiences become something that’s inside of a library, and it is a dangerous process to go into that library to work. Anyone can read lines and dress up."

The Bad Romance singer continued,

"But to put your entire library into a character, I think is more the way that I like to work, because I know that I’m using all my books and I don’t use the books I don’t need. There are some books in my library that are not Patrizia, but there are so many that are."

This undoubtedly helped her perform the critically acclaimed performance in House of Gucci, and it has obviously helped her in so many other artistic endeavors, most of which have been major successes.

She also opened up about the public's perception of her and other women whose real-life struggles are looked down upon while their onscreen predicaments are glorified, saying,

"People do love to watch women fall apart. But they love to watch women fall apart on film and in television. When women fall apart in real life and are vibrant and passionate, we’re called crazy. We’re called b*tches. We’re told we’re too much."

With a viewpoint of her own and the passion to pursue anything that comes in her path, Lady Gaga has aptly cemented herself in the history of film and music.

She will be seen soon in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix.