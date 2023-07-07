“I am perpetually unhappy with what I create” When Lady Gaga opened up about her public image

Fans across the world know that Lady Gaga and the music she makes are pieces of art. However, very surprisingly, the Mother Monster is often dissatisfied with her work, as she revealed in April 2011 NME feature cover interview. The Grammy-winning star has succeeded with six No.1 albums on Billboard 200.

Expressing her unhappiness with her creations despite this, the singer said that she is usually not very pleased with her music.

"I am perpetually unhappy with what I create. Even though I might tell you that 'Edge of Glory' is a pop masterpiece, when it's all said and finished there will be things I dread, and every time I listen to it I'll hear them …” she told the publication.

The Oscar winner also elaborated on other legendary examples who shared the same feeling of incompleteness towards their work. Citing John Lennon's 1980 Playboy interview, Gaga said that the former also "hated certain songs" because of how they were finished. She said that while they might be her favorite songs, Lennon couldn't listen to them.

Lady Gaga on the cover of New Musical Express in April 2011 (Image via Getty)

Gaga further spoke about her record-breaking album Born This Way, which sold more than a million copies just in its first week of release. She stated that the worst mistake she could have made was "not putting Born This Way as a first record."

“It's completely balls-to-the-wall, love-it-or-hate-it… Get in or get off the f**king boat. I gained a lot of new fans," she noted.

Lady Gaga gives it back to those who think she’s pretentious

Many self-proclaimed critics don’t appreciate Lady Gaga as her fandom of Little Monsters does, but the artist isn’t having it. She has managed to distinguish herself as an eccentric musician with her wild attires inspiring several crazy fashion choices on the red carpet. However, she said that even without her wigs and eye-grabbing clothes, she can make the crowd go crazy.

“F**k off! Let me tell you something if you f***ing rip my hairbow and my wig off my f***ing head, my shoes, my br*, every single thing on my body, and you throw me on a piano with a microphone, I will f***ing make you cry,” the singer said about her critics.

Lady Gaga is known for her unique and bold fashion choices (image via Getty)

The Poker Face singer released hits like Born This Way and Edge of Glory in 2011. At the time, she also talked about whether Lady Gaga is her poker face and different from her real self Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. In March 2011, a fan at Google HQs asked Gaga how she balances out and finds time for Stefani.

The singer said that she loved the question and asked the fan who they were looking for. She said that she was right there and that Stefani was also who she is, noting that Gaga was her nickname.

“It's like when you're a kid and your mom calls you 'Skip.' I really make no separation between Stefani and Gaga," she told the fan.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram in June 2023 to talk about her current life that’s more about her private time and creative process to work on the upcoming The Chromatica Ball film and her character in Joker.

The 37-year-old singer has worked on more than ten albums, including five solo albums, amongst which she has won 13 Grammys and an Oscar.

Gaga hails from New York City and wears many hats one of which is that of an actress. She has worked in six films, including Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper.

