The Beanie Bubble: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Beanie Bubble is set to stream on July 28, exclusively on Apple TV+. Starring the talented Zach Galifianakis, known for his role in The Hangover, who's also serving as executive producer, the upcoming movie delves into the fascinating world of Ty Warner, the eccentric entrepreneur responsible for the Beanie Babies craze.

During the 1990s, Beanie Babies gained unprecedented popularity as stuffed animal toys. The limited production of each plushie design ignited a frenzy, with people believing that these seemingly innocent toys held tremendous investment value. Collectors went on a quest to find rare and limited-edition versions, driving the craze even higher.

Inspired by Zac Bissonnette's book, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute, the movie captures the essence of the trend that swept across American society in the 1990s.

What does The Beanie Bubble trailer depict?

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Beanie Bubble on June 22, offering a glimpse into the frenzy surrounding the Beanie Babies phenomenon. The trailer introduces the eccentric Ty Warner, the man behind these sought-after plushies. Alongside him is his grounded business partner Robbie, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks.

Together, driven by their confidence and business acumen, they establish one of the most in-demand stuffed animal franchises America has ever witnessed. However, it soon becomes evident that Ty is basking in all the fame and fortune, claiming sole credit for their success while leaving none for Robbie. As their business booms, so does Ty's greed and ego.

The Beanie Bubble not only serves as a nostalgic testament to the craze surrounding this beloved '90s staple but also acknowledges the pivotal role played by the women who contributed to this phenomenon. While Ty's struggles and triumphs take center stage, the film also sheds light on the unfairness experienced by the women involved in the Beanie Babies phenomenon.

The Beanie Bubble's star-studded cast list

In the lead role of Ty Warner, we have the incomparable Zach Galifianakis. Known for his role in The Hangover film franchise, the actor is also reported to star as Jumba in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

Elizabeth Banks takes on the role of Robbie, Ty's business partner. Fresh off her directorial venture Cocaine Bear, Banks also serves as an executive producer for the film Bottoms, starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

Sarah Snook portrays Sheila Warner, Ty's wife. Snook gained immense popularity for her morally ambiguous character Shiv Roy in Succession and will also appearedin Netflix's psychological thriller Run Rabbit Run.

Joining the cast is the talented Geraldine Viswanathan, known for her breakout role as Kayla in Blockers. In The Beanie Bubble, she brings Maya, a no-nonsense character, to life. Audiences can also catch Viswanathan in Ethan Coen's solo directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls.

The Beanie Bubble's plot and story details

The movie tells an inventive story that explores why the world suddenly revered stuffed animals like gold. Ty Warner, a frustrated toy salesman, collaborates with three women, and together, they transform his brilliant idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The movie reflects on the value we place on things and individuals, shining a light on the unsung heroes whose names might not appear on the heart-shaped tags.

Directing The Beanie Bubble are Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash Jr. Gore, in addition to her directorial role, penned the screenplay based on Zac Bissonnette's book. Joining the movie's team as executive producer is none other than the star himself, Zach Galifianakis, along with Douglas S. Jones.

The Beanie Bubble is shaping up to be a unique cinematic experience that brings to life the intriguing story behind the Beanie Babies phenomenon. With its star-studded cast, captivating plot, and a touch of '90s nostalgia, this movie promises to entertain and enlighten audiences.

The Beanie Bubble is set to stream on July 28, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The movie will also have a select theatrical premiere on July 21.

Poll : 0 votes