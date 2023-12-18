Who is Dubai Bling season 2 star Safa Siddiqui married to? All about her husband and kids

Dubai Bling season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2023, and instantly grabbed millions of eyeballs owing to its glittering stars and their luxurious lifestyles. Among the cast members of Dubai Bling season 2, one rising reality TV star in particular has intrigued viewers worldwide. British-Iraqi socialite Safa Siddiqui and her Indian business husband Fahad formed a power couple on the Netflix show.

Although Fahad has a limited social media presence and his Instagram profile is private, he garnered much attention following his appearance with his wife Safa on Netflix's Dubai Bling season 2. The couple have been married since October 2019 and share two daughters. They live together in their ultra-rich Dubai abode in the UAE, moving across elite circles, driven in their luxury cars.

Dubai Bling is a spinoff of the hit series Bling Empire and follows the lives and times of ten wealthy individuals with deep pockets and tall ambitions. They can easily reach for the stars as they have a bank balance to support their quest. Safa and Fahad are the quintessential Emirati couple on the show, living in a grand mansion and cruising in their luxury Lamborghini.

Dubai Bling season 2 stars Fahad and Safa Siddiqui's business empire

Dubai Bling season 2 star Fahad Siddiqui was born on July 31, 1986, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and hails from an influential family in India and is currently based in Dubai, UAE. Fahad kickstarted his career by working at Orbit Corporation Limited in Mumbai from 2010 to 2011.

He is the managing director of the Dubai-based enterprise Indo Rise Trading General Trading LLC, which has been in business since 2012.

Fahad also serves as the executive director of his family business, Siddiqui Group of Companies, located in Mumbai, India. He has been heading his family business ever since 2006 and can be expected to own multiple assets belonging to the same. According to Cinemaholic, Fahad has an approximately $4 million net worth.

Fahad's massive wealth and net worth allow him to exercise a larger-than-life demeanor. He lives with his wife and daughter in a plush apartment on the exclusive Palm Jumeirah artificial islands in Dubai. This expensive piece of real estate has several millionaires among its residents and also houses many elite hotels.

Fahad was spotted wearing Versace dressing gowns during Dubai Bling season 2 and owns a line of the finest luxury and sports cars. All of his meals are prepared and served by an in-house chef.

Netflix has described Fahad as Safa's "enterprising and highly successful husband," which is true by all accounts. According to LifeStyleAsia, Safa herself lovingly refers to her husband as "The Indian King".

A glimpse of Dubai Bling season 2 stars Fahad and Safa Siddiqui's relationship

Fahad and Safa first met through their professional circles in Dubai and had been committed to each other for a long time before getting engaged in 2018. A year later, in October 2019, the couple exchanged vows at two wedding ceremonies.

They got married in a Western-style Church wedding ceremony followed by a grand wedding party held at Rixos the Palm Hotel in Dubai. They followed this with another, more intimate and exclusive, Nikah ceremony held in India which their close friends and family attended.

Their first daughter, Alina Siddiqui, was born in 2020. They welcomed their second daughter in December 2022 through surrogacy and are yet to reveal the name.