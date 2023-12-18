Dubai Bling's Hasnain Lehri to potentially announce wedding with Loujain Adada: Everything that we know

Season 2 of Netflix’s Dubai Bling came to an entertaining end after Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri proposed wedding in what proved to be the season’s cliffhanger. With no reports of when Season 3 will air, fans will be left with a long wait if they want to know the decision of his partner, Loujain Adada.

Lehri had initially mentioned the possibility of marriage with his girlfriend multiple times. However, in what proved to be a huge surprise for all of his friends and family, he ended up proposing to the Lebanese reality TV star. Netflix chose to finish the season with his proposal, and did not even reveal Loujain’s decision.

Dubai Bling’s Hasnain Lehri to get married after grand proposal in Season 2?

It is currently unknown whether Loujain Adada said yes to her partner or not. However, the Pakistani model can be expected to have mentioned the possibility of marriage to his partner already, and should be confident about a positive response. Hence, while fans will be left waiting, one can assume that the couple has already planned the next stage of their lives.

The Lebanese model lives in UAE which was where she met her partner, who is a Pakistani actor. The two saw their romance build up and develop during the first two seasons of Dubai Bling, bringing a heartwarming conclusion at the end of Season 2.

Lehri has made his intentions known to not just her partner but to the entire world. The two have been in a relationship since last year, with Adada initially confirming the same via an Instagram post.

The two have emerged as the most obvious couple-related plotline of Dubai Bling’s Season 2, which is bound to increase excitement among fans with respect to their final decision. Lehri was seen arriving back from Pakistan during the first few episodes of Season 2 of Dubai Bling.

He showed up to surprise his partner who was busy with a performance, after which he took her out for lunch. The two seemed to have quickly connected and have seemingly only gone strength to strength in recent months.

With social media responding with excitement and questions related to their future, Lehri has till now maintained his silence. It seems as if the response to the proposal has deliberately been set up as a Season 3 to Dubai Bling, as none of the two stars have posted about the proposal or the wedding on their social media accounts as well.

Alternatively, of course, that might also be a result of Loujain Adada refusing. However, fans who have grown to be utterly fond of the couple will believe that they are bound to get married soon.