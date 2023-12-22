Why is Dandadan considered a mature anime series? Explained

One of the most recent shonen manga series that quickly grabbed readers' attention is Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan. Throughout 137 chapters, it has generated quite a massive fanbase in less than three years and is currently set to receive an anime adaptation in Fall 2024.

While an exact release date is not confirmed, it's expected to come out around October 2024 and is animated by the renowned animation studio Science SARU. Although a rating for the anime adaptation is not yet assigned, manga readers certainly expect it to get an 18+ rating, and it's not without good reason.

Explaining the reason for Dandadan being considered a mature series

Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan series has an otherworldly yet exciting premise. The story focuses on two high schoolers, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, who are often called Okarun by the former.

One day, Momo comes across Okarun, who she sees being bullied. After being saved by her, Okarun indulges her in discussing their supernatural interests. On one hand, Okarun believes that aliens exist and spirits don't, whereas Momo believes that spirits exist and aliens don't. Due to a conflict in their interests, they soon get into a heated argument.

However, they ultimately decide to resolve the problem with a bet, which would determine who is correct. Momo chooses to visit a place rumored to have witnessed alien activity, whereas Okarun would visit a place believed to be haunted. Once they reach the places, however, it turns out both were partially correct - aliens and spirits exist.

While exploring a secluded tunnel, Okarun encountered a spirit named Turbo Granny, who tried to possess him and steal his private parts. On the other hand, Momo comes across a group of aliens called the Serpoians, who are looking for a reproduction method other than cloning. As their respective encounters become their biggest nightmares, a series of events will alter their lives forever as they attempt to survive both spirits and aliens while sorting out their feelings for each other.

With a premise like this, Dandadan promises to deliver a fun, crazy, and over-the-top adventure that will captivate fans worldwide. However, one aspect of the series has been a major topic of interest over the past few weeks. With Dandadan officially set to receive an anime adaptation, will it also receive an A rating for mature audiences?

Readers of the Dandadan manga surely know the answer. While the plot and overall theme of the show look to be mostly centered around comedy, some aspects of the show might not be suitable for younger audiences. For example, the frequently occurring mature humor throughout the series is undoubtedly aimed at older audiences.

Furthermore, the occasional non-graphic nudity and showcasing characters in their underwear, in addition to the Serpoians' quest to reproduce and Turbo Granny's obsession with stealing Okarun's reproductive parts, may suggest that the show is not meant for younger audiences, despite being a shonen series.

Lastly, the Dandadan manga also tackles themes often considered mature and thought-provoking, such as existentialism, complexities of relationships, and human conditions. It navigates the darker aspects of life, often including crude humor to appease older audiences.

Due to all these aspects, it is more than certain that Dandadan is certainly not meant for younger audiences and is set to be a relatively mature anime series.

Final Thoughts

Despite Dandadan not being an anime that parents would love for their kids to watch, it offers a weirdly fascinating paranormal adventure that keeps subverting the audience's expectations at every point. It has generated a large fanbase in a relatively short time for an excellent reason, which it will showcase to the entire world when it gets released in October 2024.