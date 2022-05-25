Is My Hero Academia good for anime beginners?

My Hero Academia is not just a popular anime; it's also a good introduction for beginners. Anime has been a part of mainstream culture for a while now. The artistic medium allows for colorful animations and fantastical stories. Of course, some of them are far more accessible than others.

My Hero Academia is an anime that anybody can get hooked onto. Set in a world of superpowers, a young boy must live up to the legacy of his favorite Hero. While it's over five seasons and counting, the plot is pretty understandable, and the characters are quite interesting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

For anyone trying out anime, My Hero Academia is a good place to start

This article will explain why beginners should give My Hero Academia a chance. It's classified under the Shōnen category, which involves plenty of fighting. Of course, there is more to Kohei Horikoshi's story than just flips and kicks.

The story and setting are very relatable

This is especially true for much younger audiences, which My Hero Academia is geared towards. Like Naruto, it's a coming-of-age story about a young kid with grand ambitions.

Izuku Midoriya, better known by the hero name Deku, is a high schooler who wants to achieve greatness. His main goal in life is to become a Symbol of Peace for the state of Japan, just like his mentor, All Might. The superhero ultimately takes Deku under his wing and trains him personally.

Viewers will feel right at home watching My Hero Academia. While the story is set in futuristic Japan, it's still very similar to the current modern world. Along the way, Deku will also meet some fascinating people. Heroes and villains alike stand out for their unique character designs.

Its power system is also straightforward to understand

Everybody in this universe is born with an extraordinary power, also known as Quirk. Roughly 80% of the population has them. With that said, the series doesn't use a complicated fighting system. They fight with the powers they have.

There are three distinct types of Quirks, as seen below:

Emitter : Users create or control various substances (e.g., throwing fireballs)

: Users create or control various substances (e.g., throwing fireballs) Transformation : Users change their physical characteristics (e.g., growing larger)

: Users change their physical characteristics (e.g., growing larger) Mutant: Users and their bodies are permanently altered (e.g., being invisible)

Beginners will have an effortless time understanding this power system. The series also does a great job explaining how each power works via the colorful narration. My Hero Academia is very accessible in that regard. Anybody can get right into it without much prior context.

Most importantly, it's a rollercoaster of emotions

My Hero Academia will make the viewers feel something. Often, it can range from pure unadulterated joy to bittersweet tears of sadness.

Deku experiences several highs and lows throughout his journey. The emotional stakes are built up through epic battles, character studies, and a sweeping musical score. Viewers may be drawn to both the quieter and louder moments of the series. Entertainment should make viewers feel some emotion. This superhero anime does the job quite perfectly.

While it is not a perfect anime, and it does have its flaws, the story will draw in viewers with its characters.

Edited by Suchitra