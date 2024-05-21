"BEST ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR!"- Fans react positively to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is all set to take the famed franchise forward with a spinoff and prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, which was a huge hit. Being one of the most anticipated films of the year, the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise premiered in Australia on May 22, 2024, with a USA premiere slated for May 23, 2024.

After the movie premiered, the reaction to the Chris Hemsworth and Anna Taylor-Joy starrer has been extremely positive on social media platforms, with fans even calling it the best action movie of the year. Numerous praises have also been showered on the two lead actors.

X user @AJGaliardi summed up the emotion, saying:

"Furiosa is THE BEST ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR! George Miller orchestrates a HEART-POUNDING ADRENALINE RUSH you must watch in . Chris Hemsworth & Anya Taylor-Joy deliver transformative performances, while the score & visuals create an unforgettable cinematic masterpiece!"

Such positive response hints at a big win for the franchise, which earned $380.4 million with 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. With such a positive response and the resurging trend of viewers going back to theatres, this could mean a great box office overhaul for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Other fans seemed to echo this emotion.

"WOW! #Furiosa takes you on a phenomenal ride through the wasteland. Anya Taylor-Joy is perfect as Furiosa - imbued with presence and expression that go beyond words. Hemsworth is great as Dementus. The visuals, adrenaline, action, and stunts will have you on CLOUD 9"- Another user noted.

"#Furiosa George Miller crafts a GLORIOUS odyssey both detailing Furiosa’s upbringing & enriching the Mad Max world. The action is amplified & pulse pounding. Anya Taylor Joy RULES & Hemsworth is one maniacal delight to watch. It completely alters the way I see Fury Road"- Another user added, citing the film's impact on the franchise.

"Dr. George Miller has made two of the coolest movies I’ve ever seen."- Another fan credited the director for his work.

"#Furiosa is demented. The madman that is George Miller crafts another blood pumping epic. Anya Taylor-Joy channels her inner Charlize Theron to embody the titular character. The sound work & costumes exceed Fury Road. Chris Hemsworth delivers a career high truly making this epic."- Another user elaborated.

All the early reactions indicate that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is going to be a film that fans will surely enjoy.

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga all about?

The fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Helmed by George Miller, who co-wrote it with Nico Lathouris, the film follows the story of Imperator Furiosa, who was originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film.

Anna Taylor-Joy leads the new film, alongside Alyla Browne, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, and Nathan Jones, among others.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere in the US on May 23, 2024.