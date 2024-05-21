Netflix’s Trigger Warning trailer releases Jessica Alba in action and teases an unsolved murder

Netflix has released the first trailer for Trigger Warning, an upcoming action film starring Jessica Alba. Directed by Mouly Surya, who also directed the movie Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, the movie features Alba as Parker, a Special Forces soldier who takes over her late father's bar and faces off against a gang of violent criminals.

Alongside Jessica Alba, the film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Mark Webber, Anthony Michael Hall, Tone Bell, and Jake Weary. The trailer provides a glimpse into Parker’s dangerous journey as she uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving corrupt local officials and is set to premiere on Netflix on June 21.

What does the trailer for Trigger Warning feature?

The trailer for Trigger Warning gives a sneak peek into Parker’s (played by Jessica Alba) intense world. The story of Parker revolves around her returning home to manage her late father’s pub.

She is quickly entangled in a dangerous criminal plot involving local gang members and corrupt local politicians. There are several high-energy sequences featuring Jessica Alba in the trailer, showcasing her character’s fighting abilities.

Coming back home proves dangerous for Parker as she learns how her father died under mysterious circumstances. The trailer suggests several action sequences, including one where Parker gets attacked by thieves while holding a chainsaw. This combination of gritty fights and suspenseful plot highlights an exciting action movie revolving around Jessica Alba.

The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"A Special Forces commando uncovers a dangerous conspiracy when she returns to her hometown looking for answers into her beloved father's death."

And for the genre section, it has been listed as violent and gritty by Netflix.

What is the unresolved murder?

Trigger Warning is an unresolved murder of Parker’s dad; apparently, he was murdered not long ago after all, and it might not have been any random crime but rather part of a wider criminal conspiracy among rich people from this small town.

In the preview, it is shown that there may be some connection between Senator Swann, played by Anthony Michael Hall, and certain police officers responsible for her dad’s death.

Furthermore, dealing with his son Jesse, now a Sheriff, also complicates matters since she has had some past romantic involvement with him; whom should she trust?

Overcoming psychological trauma resulting from PTSD during her tenure as a Special Forces soldier calls on Parker to draw upon her military training instincts, particularly when moving through familiar places that are now crawling with enemies.

The preview depicts her coping with and taking down the criminals who pose a threat to her and those around her.

More details on the movie

Trigger Warning is an action film that centers on Jessica Alba. With its intense action scenes and a compelling backstory of corruption, betrayal, and atonement, Mouly Surya’s movie is expected to be very interesting.

Parker’s deceased dad is central to the events in this movie, as it starts off with her father's murder, leaving Parker to search for justice.

Mark Webber, Anthony Michael Hall, Tone Bell, and Jake Weary make up a supporting cast for Trigger Warning, along with Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon.

Trigger Warning is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2024.