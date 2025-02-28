  • home icon
5 movies to watch if you liked Despicable Me 4

By Ashish Gupta
Modified Feb 28, 2025 07:50 GMT
Despicable Me 4 (Image via Universal Pictures)
Despicable Me 4 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Despicable Me 4, the comedy animation film released in 2024, was produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination. Directed by Chris Renaud, this is the fourth film in the Despicable Me franchise. The fun movie follows the adventures of Gru, his family, and the playful minions. Gru faces new challenges in this movie and moves his family to a safe house when his old rival returns to seek revenge.

The Minions entertain the fans with comic tricks, while Gru’s journey strengthens the emotional core. With fresh jokes, exciting new characters, and a story packed with surprises, Despicable Me 4 is a fun-filled ride for audiences of all ages.

Fans who liked this fun animation and heartful movie will enjoy these five films.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article belong to the author.

Megamind, The Incredibles, and three other movies like Despicable Me 4

1) Megamind (2010)

Megamind (Image via DreamWorks Animation)
Megamind (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

This is a superhero comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Tom McGrath. The film is about the superhero Megamind (voiced by Will Ferrell), an intelligent villain who is misunderstood but finally defeats his longtime rival, Metro Man. He later realizes that being the bad guy is meaningless without a hero to fight.

In an attempt to create a new nemesis, he accidentally turns an ordinary man into a villain, forcing Megamind to step up and become the hero he never expected to be. This movie will be loved by fans who loved Despicable Me 4 for the character of a villain turned hero, Gru.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

2) The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)
The Incredibles (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

A superhero animated film directed by Brad Bird, The Incredibles follows Bob and Helen Parr, a superhero couple known as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, and their three kids. They live a quiet urban life after the government forces them to hide their powers. When Mr. Incredible gets a mysterious job offer, he unknowingly falls into a villain’s trap, prompting his family to spring into action.

The film’s balance of humor and thrilling action makes it a great choice for fans of Despicable Me 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

3) Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania (Image via Sony Pictures)
Hotel Transylvania (Image via Sony Pictures)

Hotel Transylvania is a fun animated comedy directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. The film centers around Count Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler), who runs a lavish hotel to keep supernatural creatures safe from humans. His world is turned upside down when a curious human, Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg), accidentally stumbles into the hotel and falls for Dracula’s daughter.

This film’s balance of heart and thrilling action makes it a worthwhile watch for fans of Despicable Me 4.

Where to watch: Netflix.

4) The Secret Life of Pets - 2016

The Secret Life of Pets (Image from Universal Pictures)
The Secret Life of Pets (Image from Universal Pictures)

Directed by Chris Renaud, this comedy movie explores what pets do when their owners aren’t home. The film follows Max (voiced by Louis C.K.), a spoiled terrier who enjoys a perfect life with his owner. Things change when she brings Duke (voiced by Eric Stonestreet), a large rescue dog, home. The two don’t get along, but after getting lost in the city, they must work together to find their way back home.

Fans who loved Despicable Me 4, The Secret Life of Pets takes them on a journey that looks at what pets do when their owners aren’t home.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5) Minions: The Rise of Gru - 2022

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Image via Universal Pictures)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (Image via Universal Pictures)

It is a fun-filled animated adventure and is a prequel to the Despicable Me series. Directed by Kyle Balda, the film explores the origins of Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) as a young aspiring supervillain in the 1970s. Gru sets out to prove himself but ends up stealing a powerful artifact. Together with his minions, they embark on a wild adventure filled with action and humor.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will be loved by fans who loved Despicable Me 4 for its lighthearted, family-friendly fun.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

These movies capture the fun, heart, and humor that made Despicable Me 4 enjoyable for fans.

Edited by Maithreyi S
