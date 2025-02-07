8 animated comedies to watch if you loved Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released in 2022, proved that fans around the world are always excited to see their beloved swashbuckling tabby navigate chaotic misadventures. In this sequel to Puss in Boots (2011), the quick-witted protagonist is shocked to learn that he has only one life left. So, he embarks on a perilous quest to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots is aided on his mission by his ex-fiancée, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) and a friendly Chihuahua named Perrito (Harvey Guillén). Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's timeless appeal coupled with its charming characters and impressive animation appeals to people of all ages and continues to be a favorite among Shrek fans.

Viewers who are fond of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish should make a point to check out the titles on this list that are equally funny, exciting and heartwarming.

Zootopia, Megamind and six other movies like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish that will never get old

1) Megamind (2010)

Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, this movie is perfect for family movie marathons (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish shares many meaningful messages including the fact that everyone gets to make their own choices in life. Similarly, the lead character in Megamind also makes his own destiny when he takes up the mantle of the "hero" when the city needs one.

In this animated movie, Will Ferrell lends his voice to Megamind, a blue-skinned, humanoid alien who believes his calling is to be a supervillain. However, when the city's beloved superhero hangs up his cape to pursue music, Megamind has to rise up to fight a supervillain named Tighten, voiced by Jonah Hill, who he helped create.

Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, this film thrives on satisfying character development, especially in the case of Megamind who, as it turns out, isn't all that bad underneath the surface. The writers also deserve credit for all the clever one-liners that will surely make the audience laugh out loud.

Where to watch: Megamind by Tom McGrath can be viewed on Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Puss in Boots (2011)

This movie, like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, will appeal to fans of Puss in Boots (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the sequel to this spin-off film by Chris Miller. After appearing in the Shrek film series, Puss in Boots' character became really famous for his quick-witted and cunning personality. And so, fans were excited when reports of a spin-off made the news and this animated movie certainly didn't disappoint.

In Puss in Boots, Jack and Jill, an outlaw couple, have some magic beans that can lead to a giant's castle known to contain valuable golden eggs. Puss in Boots tracks them down and attempts to steal the beans but ends up getting mixed up with Kitty Softpaws, his female counterpart, and Humpty Alexander Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) who used to be his friend a long time back.

Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, this movie divulges Puss in Boots' backstory which adds to his charisma and relatability. This movie also captures the initial romantic sparks between Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws which explains the push-and-pull chemistry between the two in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Where to watch: Puss in Boots is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Plex.

3) Zootopia (2016)

The humor in this movie is on-point just like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Image via Disney)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has its fair share of anthropomorphic animals but Zootopia takes it to a whole another level. Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, it is set in the city of Zootopia, inhabited by a variety of anthropomorphic animals.

Judy Hopps, a rabbit police officer voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin wants to prove that she can be a valuable addition to the force. However, she is constantly rebuked by other police officers. The only one she can rely on to solve a big case is Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde, a small-time con-man who agrees to help her for selfish reasons.

The narrative of Zootopia, similar to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, isn't only entertaining and funny, but also shares poignant messages. From prejudice and stereotypes to loyalty and inclusion, Zootopia approaches several relevant topics in a way that prompts viewers to ponder without overwhelming them.

Where to watch: Zootopia can be streamed on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) Peter Rabbit (2018)

Fans of Beatrix Potter's books shouldn't miss out on this funny animated movie (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like Puss in Boots in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the lead character in Peter Rabbit has a knack for getting in trouble. In this comedy by Will Gluck, James Corden voices the titular character based on the famous Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter.

Peter Rabbit and his sisters are always getting in the way of old Mr. McGregor who killed their father. When he passes, Peter Rabbit and the other animals take over Mr. McGregor's manor. When McGregor's great nephew, Thomas, played by Domhnall Gleeson, moves into the manor, he is determined to keep Peter Rabbit and the others away, but the task is far from simple.

The way the movie is able to combine animation and live-action seamlessly is certainly commendable. Even though Peter Rabbit's personality doesn't exactly match the one from the books, he is still endearing and lovable. The movie also benefits from the rhythmic soundtrack that adds to the narrative.

Where to watch: Peter Rabbit is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) The Bad Guys (2022)

Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, this movie boasts endearing characters (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

It becomes clear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish that despite his somewhat selfish ways, Puss in Boots does genuinely care about those who have stuck by him through thick and thin. The same is the case for Sam Rockwell's Mr. Wolf in The Bad Guys.

The leader of an infamous gang of criminals, Wolf is cunning and resourceful. He adores his team but secretly wishes that they didn't have to be the bad guys all the time. So, when given the opportunity to switch sides, he takes it but that eventually puts a wedge between him and his team.

Directed by Pierre Perifel, this movie is based on Aaron Blabey's children's book series. Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys features likable characters who are able to overcome their flaws to be the best version of themselves. It also helps that the clever dialogue never fails to deliver the laughs.

Where to watch: The Bad Guys can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

This movie, like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, also explores friendship and loyalty (Image via Paramount Movies)

In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Perrito comes to the rescue of Puss in Boots many times. The lead character of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank also helps not just one cat but an entire village. Directed by Rob Minkoff, it is loosely based on Blazing Saddles (1974).

Michael Cera lends his voice to Hank, a beagle who trains to become a samurai under the reluctant mentorship of Samuel L. Jackson's Jimbo, a Russian blue sensei. Hank hopes to save a cat village from a conniving landlord.

Since the movie takes inspiration from Blazing Saddles, cinephiles who have seen the old classic are sure to find many easter eggs. The colorful animation, endearing characters and hilarious jokes will appeal to people of all ages.

Where to watch: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank can be streamed on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022)

Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, this movie also sees its characters embark on an exciting adventure (Image via Disney+)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is proof that Puss in Boots can never go too long without finding himself in the middle of an exciting adventure. The same is the case for the protagonist of The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild directed by John C. Donkin.

In this spin-off film of the Ice Age franchise, Crash and Eddie, two prankster opossum brothers voiced by Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris split off from the Ice Age gang to show that they have what it takes to survive on their own. They end up meeting Simon Pegg's Buck, a courageous one-eyed weasel and go on an epic adventure together.

Like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild boasts an engaging storyline that is brought to life by relatable characters who the audience will want to root for. Even though it is light-hearted, the movie also teaches a lot of valuable lessons that viewers, especially young ones, can definitely learn from.

Where to watch: The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is available on Disney+.

8) The Garfield Movie (2024)

Fans of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will find this movie funny and enjoyable (Image via Sony Pictures)

Puss in Boots in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a memorable lead character because he is witty, sarcastic and resourceful. The protagonist of The Garfield Movie also shares many of the same qualities. Directed by Mark Dindal, this animated movie is based on the comic strip Garfield by Jim Davis.

Garfield, voiced by Chris Pratt, is a lazy obese cat who is pampered by his owner. But he has to leave all the comfort behind when he is reunited with his long-lost father who ropes him in to carry out a high-stakes heist.

The new animation is very different from the cartoon strip style that old fans are used to but the characters still look and behave the same way. The funny and silly narrative will especially appeal to younger audiences.

Where to watch: The Garfield Movie is available for streaming on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Viewers who enjoyed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will find that these hilarious animated titles also feature charming characters and adventurous plotlines.

