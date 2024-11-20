“Definitely an upgrade” - Fans applaud Disney+ for replacing She-Hulk with Deadpool on Marvel banner

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seen its share of memorable heroes, yet few spark as much debate as She-Hulk and Deadpool. While both characters are known for breaking the fourth wall, fans have often drawn comparisons that tilt the scales in Deadpool’s favor.

Deadpool’s sardonic wit and irreverent humor have made him a fan favorite, whereas She-Hulk, introduced through her Disney+ series, struggled to resonate with audiences. The rivalry has fueled countless debates online, with Deadpool consistently emerging as the clear winner in popularity.

Recently, Disney+ replaced She-Hulk with Deadpool on their Marvel banner, and social media quickly took notice. The platform, previously criticized for its perceived missteps with the She-Hulk series, seems to have embraced a shift that resonates more with its audience. The change prompted an outpouring of reactions on X, with a fan posting:

“Definitely an upgrade.”

Some users even leaned into the backlash against She-Hulk.

“Guess even Disney+ knows who the real fourth-wall breaker is. Deadpool doesn’t just break banners; he owns them..” a netizen quipped.

“Good, nobody cares about She-Hulk,” another netizen said.

“This is what healing looks like! Get that woke sh*t up outta here!” Another wrote.

Some fans speculated on the move’s deeper implications, suggesting this could signal the end of She-Hulk’s tenure in the MCU. Others celebrated what they perceived as a cultural course correction.

“Seems like a statement that there’s no She-Hulk going forward (and I’m not sure how many people would miss that too).” One user noted.

“Nature is healing,” another user quipped.

Everything you need to know about the Deadpool and She-Hulk rivalry

The clash between Marvel fans over the portrayal of Deadpool and She-Hulk shows a divide in expectations for superhero characters. Deadpool’s dance sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine was celebrated for its humor and alignment with his irreverent persona. However, She-Hulk’s dance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law faced harsh criticism, labeled as “cringe” and unnecessary.

Supporters of She-Hulk argue that this backlash reflects deep-seated sexism, with female characters facing disproportionately negative scrutiny compared to their male counterparts.

Social media erupted with contrasting opinions, with one user defending Deadpool’s antics as “part of a franchise that has respect” and dismissing She-Hulk as “awkward and misplaced.” Others countered, claiming the critique stems from gender bias, with one fan asserting that “misogyny is the reason, hands down.”

Deadpool’s commercial success further amplifies the contrast. Deadpool & Wolverine has been a massive hit, earning over $500 million globally within days of release. The film broke records for R-rated movies, including the most successful global opening since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

By July 30, 2024, per ComScore, it had grossed $496.3 million worldwide, with standout performances in international markets like China ($30.6 million), the UK ($25 million), and Mexico ($21.5 million). Disney updated the opening weekend total to $444.1 million, showcasing stronger-than-expected domestic sales of $211 million.

Meanwhile, She-Hulk faced a less favorable fate. Budget mismanagement plagued the series, with its nine-episode run costing $225 million, primarily due to CGI expenses. The financial strain, with fan criticism and inconsistent reception, led to the cancelation of a second season. Tatiana Maslany, the show’s star, acknowledged the overspending as a critical factor.

The stark contrast in fan reception and box office performance has seen Marvel's challenge in balancing humor, character depth, and audience expectations.

All She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episodes and the Deadpool & Wolverine movie are available to stream on Disney+.

