10 best animated movies of all time

The first animated movie, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, was released in 1937 using the cel-animation technique, hand drawn on transparent sheets. Since then, new methods and technology, including 3D animation, Claymation, stop motion, and more, have emerged.

In this process, some iconic movies were released that changed the landscape, and animated films began gaining recognition. In 2002, the Academy introduced the Best Animated Feature category that was awarded to Shrek.

This list has some of the best-animated movies in terms of Academy Award wins, for cinephiles who want to immerse themselves in nostalgia and innovation.

1) Finding Nemo (2003) - Apple TV

A still from Finding Nemo. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2003 under Pixar Animation Studios, Finding Nemo is a comedy-drama in the ocean. The story is about a clownfish, Nemo, and his father, Marvin, voiced by Alexander Gould and Albert Brookes. Marvin must find his son with the help of Dory, a blue tang with short-term memory loss.

On the journey to rescue Nemo, they encounter a myriad of other fish. Meanwhile, Nemo is now in the aquarium at a dentist's office in Sydney. According to The Numbers, Finding Nemo was a box office success with a worldwide collection of $936 million. The movie won 49 awards including an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2004.

2) The Lion King (1994) - Prime Video

A still from Lion King. (Image via Prime Video)

The Lion King was released in 1994, and distributed under Buena Vista Pictures. It is based on a pride of lions living in Tanzania. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play, Hamlet.

The King, Mufasa, and his son Simba are under threat from his uncle Scar.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, and Rowan Atkinson.

The Lion King won 43 awards including two Academy Awards for Best Music in 1995 and follows a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was remade in 2019, and directed by Jon Favreau, as a photorealistic movie. A 2024 movie based on Mufasa was also directed by Harry Jenkins.

3) Toy Story (1995) - Apple TV

Woody and Buzz in a still from Toy Story. (Image via Apple TV)

Toy Story is a 1995 Pixar 3D animated movie where toys come to life in the absence of people. It stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Annie Potts alongside other voice actors. The story focuses on the dynamic between a cowboy toy called Woody, and Buzz Lightyear, a futuristic action figure that the young boy Andy receives as a gift.

The film follows Woody being jealous, and during an altercation, Buzz falls through a window and ends up with the neighbor, Sid, who loves destroying toys. Toy Story won 29 awards, including a 1996 Academy Award for the first feature-length animated film.

This is a classic animated movie, loved by fans of all ages.

4) Spirited Away (2001) - Netflix

A still from Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away. (Image via Netflix)

Spirited Away was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The story revolves around a ten-year-old girl who travels with her parents in their car. They come across an abandoned amusement park where they find a shop with seemingly uneaten food. Chihiro, the girl, goes on to explore the amusement park, where she meets a boy who warns her to leave before sunset.

As she comes back, she sees that her parents have transformed into pigs and realizes that she is now a prisoner. She must work to free herself and her parents. This fantasy animated movie won 58 awards, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and a Saturn Award for Best Animated Film.

5) Wall -E (2008) - Prime Video

A still from Wall-E, a sci-fi movie about a robot in love. (Image via Apple TV)

Wall-E is an animated sci-fi movie situated in a dystopian future, where all the humans have left Earth and live on a commercial ship in space. Wall-E is the only active robot left on Earth, along with his friend Hal, a cockroach.

The robot is a trash compactor and spends his days compacting mountains of trash and finding things that interest him to take back home.

Wall-E is the story of a sentient robot making its way into space to deliver a plant to the inhabitants of the ship Axiom, so they can return to Earth. The movie won 96 awards, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year.

6) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - Apple TV

The Spiderman suit from Into the Spiderverse. (Image via Apple TV)

Into the Spiderverse is a 2018 animated movie starring Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, and Hailee Steinfeld alongside other voice actors. It is based on the characters in the Marvel Comics including Miles Morales and Spiderman.

This is the first movie in the series of Spiderverse movies, and the main highlight is the existence of alternate realities with different Spidermen.

Miles is a high school student bitten by a radioactive spider, giving him similar powers to Spiderman. The movie won 85 awards including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

7) Up (2009) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A still from Up with all the main characters (Image via Apple TV)

Up is an animated comedy-drama feature film by Pixar Animation Studios. The film is based on an elderly man who loses his wife but keeps her alive through an unfulfilled promise.

He meets a youngster who he takes along on a journey to South America. Released in 2009, Up starred Ed Asner and Christopher Plummer in leading roles.

The movie won 81 awards including two Academy Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Achievement in Music for Motion Picture, Original Score. Cinephiles invested in Pixar will find Up a wholesome, pleasant watch.

8) My Neighbor Totoro (1988) - Netflix

A still from My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Netflix)

Another Studio Ghibli feature film released in 1988, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is the story of two sisters who can see friendly spirits near their house.

The story is based in 1950s rural Japan when a family moves in. The two sisters befriend a large, friendly spirit called Totoro, who shows them the wonders of the forest as they wait for their mother to feel better.

Although the movie did not win an Academy Award, it did win 5 awards including the Kinema Jumpo Awards and the Blue Ribbon Award. It was also remade into a play and was released in 2022 in London, with the same plot. Fans of animated movies, especially Studio Ghibli, must not miss this one.

9) The Incredibles (2004) - Prime Video, Apple TV

The Incredible Family. (Image via Apple TV)

The Incredibles is a comedy-action animated movie focused on a family of superheroes with unique abilities. The film stars Craig Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Spencer Fox in leading roles. The story follows Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, who are forced to follow normal lives. Bob is happy to be assigned on an adventure when he finds an alarming revelation.

The Incredibles was directed by Brad Bird who also directed The Iron Giant in 1999. The movie won 69 awards including two Academy Awards and a Saturn Award.

10) Coco (2017) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A still from the afterlife in Coco. (Image via Apple TV)

Coco is a heartfelt, wholesome movie focused on the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. The story follows Miguel who is interested in music but cannot pursue it because of a traditional ban on music in his family.

He goes through a long journey of finding secrets about his ancestors. As he travels into the land of the dead, he meets his relatives who guide him to the truth.

The movie won 112 awards including two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Achievement in Music. The main highlight of the movie was its musical score and emotional depth. Fans of Pixar will find this movie memorable.

Apart from this list, some honorable mentions for Oscar-winning animated movies are Aladdin, Frozen, and Ratatouille.

