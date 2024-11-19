9 musicals like Wicked that should have movie adaptations

Based on the stage musical of the same name, which is itself based on a book by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is a musical fantasy film set to release in theaters on November 22, 2024.

The movie stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and others, and has generated quite the buzz already. The plot is set in the Land of Oz and covers the first act of the musical.

The movie covers Elphaba’s life as a student and her journey to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West, along with Glinda, her classmate, who eventually becomes the Good Witch of the North.

Musicals have long been a source of inspiration for movies, yet many famous musicals still await a deserving adaptation. Below is a list of nine such musicals that deserve a movie of their own, similar to Wicked.

1) Hadestown

A still from Hadestown (Image via Instagram/@hadestown)

Created by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown is a musical that tells the story of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. In the play, Eurydice is a poor girl who works in an industrialized Greek underworld, and her singer-songwriter love, Orpheus, comes to save her.

The show is a post-apocalyptic and post-depression musical and does a compelling job of retelling the myth of the Greeks. The musical has won a Tony Award for Best Musical and deserves a movie adaptation similar to Wicked.

2) Ragtime

A still from Ragtime (Image via Instagram/@nycitycenter)

Although there is a movie titled Ragtime, it is based on the 1975 book by E.L. Doctorow rather than the 1996 musical. Ragtime features music by Stephen Flaherty and tells the story of three socio-economic groups in 20th-century New York City.

The groups include the Black community in Harlem, White upper-class families in New Rochelle, and Eastern European immigrants. The musical features grand numbers that address essential topics like class divide, racism, and poverty.

3) Hamilton

A still from Hamilton (Image via Instagram/@hamiltonmusical)

One of the most famous musical plays, Hamilton, is a biographical play by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It covers the life of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, along with other themes related to America’s political history and the American Revolution.

The play is famous for including various musical genres like hip hop, R&B, rap, and pop while also casting non-white actors. Its spectacular feel makes it a prime candidate for a film adaptation reminiscent of Wicked.

4) Seussical the Musical

A still from Seussical (Image via Instagram/@seussicallondon)

Based on different children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, Seussical the Musical is a musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Most of the comedy’s plot is drawn from Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and other stories.

The musical has Broadway flair and blends the works of the famous children’s author in a way that feels stereotypical or dated. The play would be a great addition to films like Wicked.

5) Starlight Express

Poster from Starlight Express (Image via Instagram/@starlightexpressldn)

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Starlight Express is a musical that tells the story of an older steam engine, Rusty, who competes in a championship against modern trains in hopes of impressing a first-class observation car, Pearl.

The show’s actors perform on roller skates, giving it a nostalgic feel. The play features various interesting and charming characters that make it film-worthy, much like Wicked.

6) The Grinning Man

A still from The Grinning Man (Image via Instagram/@grinningmanldn)

Based on Victor Hugo's novel The Man Who Laughs, The Grinning Man is a musical tragicomedy with music by Tim Philips. The play has a haunting yet enchanting story and atmosphere.

The narrative follows Grinpayne, a man with a disfigured face that always bears a smile. He travels to various places with a freak show and the person who saves him. The play has a macabre tone and would be an interesting movie adaptation like Wicked.

7) Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat

A still from the musical (Image via Instagram/@josephmusicalaus)

Based on Joseph's character from the Biblical book of Genesis, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The play is known for its family-friendly retelling of Biblical characters.

It features impressive costumes, visuals, and a soundtrack that make it an ideal candidate for a proper movie adaptation like Wicked. The play has been performed numerous times and has wide appeal.

8) Forever Plaid

A still from Forever Plaid (Image via forever.plaid)

Written by Stuart Ross, Forever Plaid is a theatrical musical that feels like a concert. The story revolves around a singing group that gets killed in a car crash when they are on their way to perform.

On the anniversary of the accident, the group’s spirits return to perform the songs that they never got to showcase. The play has witty interactions between the band members and boasts a beautiful soundtrack. Like Wicked, it has an enchanting quality.

9) Fun Home

A still from Fun Home (Image via Instagram/@funhomemusical)

Based on the graphic memoir of Alison Bechdel, Fun Home is a musical adaptation that tells the story of Bechdel’s struggles with her sexuality in a dysfunctional home. It also explores themes related to her closeted gay dad.

The play is presented in a non-linear format and features music by Jeanine Tesori. It opened to resounding success, even winning a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Viewers can go through the list and choose a musical of their liking. And if possible, they should try to watch a musical at a theater near them.

