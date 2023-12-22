5 emotional movies that explore loss and grief

Emotional movies have a unique power to delve deep into complex emotions and human connections. Therefore, filmmakers often tend to focus on representing loss and grief in a way that is realistic and relatable for viewers. However, finding the right approach is not always easy as humans have different ways of coping with difficult and traumatic situations. And so, writers tend to put extra thought into creating narratives for emotional movies.

One such upcoming movie, Good Grief, focuses on the theme of coping with loss. It stars Schitt's Creek (2015) fame, Dan Levy, in the lead. He plays Marc Dreyfus, who is struggling to come to terms with the death of his husband and mother. He decides to take a trip to Paris with his best friends in an attempt to overcome his sadness. But he soon learns that the path to healing is not going to be easy.

It is set to release on December 29, 2023. From the trailer, it seems like this emotional movie will shed light on the confusing and difficult path of moving on after the death of a loved one. Like Good Grief, there are quite a few emotional movies exploring loss that all cinephiles should watch at least once.

The Fallout, Land, and 3 other emotional movies that explore loss, acceptance, and moving on

1) Louder Than Bombs (2015)

Joachim Trier's first English-language movie stars Gabriel Byrne, Isabelle Huppert, Jesse Eisenberg, and Devin Druid, among others.

The story focuses on Isabelle Reed (Huppert) who dies in an accident. Her husband (Byrne) comes to learn things about her life that he was completely unaware of. The loss and revelations make it difficult for him to connect with his sons and help them process the grief.

The emotionally charged movie deals with tough subjects in a sensitive manner. It is a slow burn. As the story progresses, it becomes easy for the viewer to feel invested in the narrative.

2) The Fallout (2021)

The harrowing reality of school shootings has impacted many young students in the United States, and this emotional movie explores the crushing grief and anger that survivors feel. It marks Megan Park's feature film directorial debut. Jenna Ortega plays a high schooler named Vada Cavell who feels emotionally overwhelmed after witnessing a shooting in her school.

Ortega shines in this movie which realistically portrays how young people process the grief they feel after having a traumatic experience. It emphasizes how there is no one true answer and that everyone has their own way of dealing with trauma and loss.

3) Land (2021)

In addition to starring Robin Wright in the lead, this emotional movie also marks her feature directorial debut. The story focuses on Edee Holzer (Wright) who is recovering from a traumatic experience. She finds it hard to communicate with other people, so she relocates to a remote cabin in the woods.

It soon becomes apparent that she would have to adapt fast in order to survive in the wild. However, as time passes, she starts to heal by investing time in skilling herself and growing as a person.

Cinematic and insightful, this movie puts the limelight on surviving harsh conditions, be it physical or emotional. Wright also does a great job portraying the mixed feelings her character feels after witnessing tremendous loss.

4) Let's Be Tigers (2021)

Unlike the other emotional movies on this list, this is a short film. However, the way the narrative deals with loss in a matter of 14 minutes is nothing short of impressive.

Part of the Launchpad series on Disney+, it focuses on Avalon (Otmara Marrero) who is having a hard time dealing with the death of her mother. But when she babysits little Noah (Dash McCloud), she finds the comfort she is looking for.

Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz, the emotional movie approaches loss from the innocent perspective of a child. It reminds viewers that to move on, they need to accept the pain and let themselves feel it.

5) The Sky is Everywhere (2022)

The Sky is Everywhere, directed by Josephine Decker, presents a heartfelt coming-of-age story. Based on Jandy Nelson's debut novel, it centers around a musical prodigy named Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman) who is struggling to move on after the sudden death of her older sister.

Visually stunning, this movie toes the line between emotional and whimsical. Endearing characters and witty dialogue help add to the viewing experience. The narrative will particularly appeal to teen viewers.

These emotionally charged titles are worth the watch because they present insightful narratives about dealing with trauma and loss.