Will there be Social Network 2? David Fincher teases sequel

A sequel to 2010’s The Social Network has been teased by director David Fincher in a recent interview with The Guardian. Starring Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network followed the early years of the global social media network that became Facebook under the company Facebook Inc., now called Meta.

The film garnered immediate worldwide attention and earned three Oscars, including the 2010 award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The general expectation since the movie's release has been that it was not meant to set up a sequel. This belief is under doubt following the latest comments from Fincher, who claimed that he had talked about The Social Network 2 during conversations with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

David Fincher teases a sequel for The Social Network

The tantalizing statement was made in a lengthy conversation about the kind of journey Fincher personally has had since the 2010 release. Currently focussed on feature films and a TV series remake of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Fincher's direction style was heavily influenced by the success received by The Social Network.

That, inadvertently, has led to regular thoughts about a sequel. However, Fincher is currently still determining the kind of direction such a movie might take. That might explain Fincher’s claim that the sequel is effectively a “can of worms.”

"Aaron and I have talked about it, but, um … that’s a can of worms. I’m so bad at that, Because a) I don’t care. But b) At the point in time I was making Fight Club, people were saying: ‘How could you?’ And now you make something like The Killer and people go: ‘Why aren’t you doing it like your earlier, more important movies?’ I can’t win.”

Fincher’s belief that a sequel is unlikely to pull off comes amidst his own vision of what his films should look like. He claimed that he was currently engrossed in preparing for the release of his upcoming action-thriller movie The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. The movie is based on a graphic novel series and is set to be released on Netflix in November 2023.

The Killer is a neo-noir action thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, and Tilda Swinton. The movie, based on the French graphic novel series, has already been well-received by fans since its release on October 27. The movie will be available to watch on Netflix starting November 10.

Regardless, The Social Network remains one of Fincher’s most iconic works, and pulling off a second movie appears difficult considering the extent of the journey Zuckerburg, the social media network Facebook, and the Meta company have been on in the last decade or so.

However, with Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the first script and is a willing potential participant, the future might just hold a second The Social Network for fans.