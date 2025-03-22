Tyler Perry's Duplicity soundtrack: Every song listed in the movie

Tyler Perry's Duplicity showcases a soundtrack that enhances the movie's intense and gripping plotline effectively. The story revolves around a legal dispute rife with deceit and treachery and incorporates a blend of hip-hop tunes, R&B melodies, and mood-setting instrumentals.

The music serves as an element in establishing the mood for different sequences ranging from tense situations to heartfelt interactions. The movie's music includes songs by artists and an official score by Wow Jones and JIMIJAME$.

Tyler Perry's latest thriller, Duplicity, premiered on March 20, 2025, and is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Exploring in detail Tyler Perry's Duplicity movie full soundtrack

The film features a mix of tunes that help set the tone and narrate the story, ranging from hip-hop to soothing instrumentals carefully placed to elevate important scenes in the movie.

The music tracks included in the film are:

Lónis ft. Julisa - Back At It Again

Labelle - Take the Time

Veda - Minimalist

Jay Weigel - News, Up to the Minute

OutPastMidnight - Ear 2 the Streets

UTK - The Juice

Blue Lily - Lights in the City

YK The Realest ft. Big Khaki and Jay Jamerson - One Mo

Victoria K - Gucci Bag Gang

In addition to the above-listed tracks, Duplicity features an original soundtrack composed by Wow Jones & JIMIJAME$, including:

The Lady of Rage & JIMIJAME$ - Payday

JIMIJAME$ - Bad Blood

Duplicity

Sweet Jesus

Flare Up

Dead End

Passion

You Need to Leave

Torn by the Fire

Find My Phone

Grieve

Secrets

Anomaly

Last Word

The mix of licensed tracks and original compositions provides a layered musical backdrop to the film’s storyline, reinforcing its themes of secrecy and investigation.

What is Tyler Perry's Duplicity about?

Tyler Perry's Duplicity revolves around Marley's journey as a lawyer as she delves into a case close to her heart—the killing of Felas's spouse by an unknown assailant. As she goes deeper into the matter, Marley unravels a string of concealed realities that draw her into a maze of lies.

With the help of her partner, who used to serve in law enforcement and now works as a detective, she gathers clues that challenge the initial official findings.

In Tyler Perry's Duplicity, Marley's quest for what she believes is right leads her to clash with individuals prompting discussions on loyalty and ethical principles. As the situation develops, she must overcome challenges that jeopardize both her standing and personal relationships. The legal conflict unravels, with turns and unveilings culminating in a gripping courtroom confrontation.

The official synopsis of Tyler Perry's Duplicity reads:

"High-powered attorney Marley faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the murder of her best friend Fela’s husband. With the help of her boyfriend a former cop turned private investigator Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal."

Who stars in Tyler Perry's Duplicity?

Tyler Perry's Duplicity features a mix of established actors and rising talents, bringing depth to the film’s suspense-driven narrative. Kat Graham leads the cast as Marley, a determined attorney who finds herself entangled in a complex murder case.

Graham, known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, takes on a more intense and dramatic role in this legal thriller. Meagan Tandy, recognized for her work in Batwoman and Teen Wolf, joins the cast. However, details about her character remain undisclosed in Tyler Perry's Duplicity.

Tyler Lepley, best known for P-Valley and Harlem, plays a significant role as Marley’s boyfriend, a former cop turned private investigator who assists her in uncovering the truth. RonReaco Lee, a familiar face from Survivor’s Remorse and First Wives Club, also stars in the film.

Joshua Adeyeye, Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton, and Shannon Lanier round out the cast.

Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry's Duplicity exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

