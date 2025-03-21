Where is Tyler Perry's Duplicity filmed? All filming locations explored

Tyler Perry's Duplicity is a drama thriller film that the titular filmmaker has written, directed, and co-produced with Jamall Ellzy, Will Areu, and Angi Bones. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 20, 2025.

Ad

The film follows a high-powered attorney Marley, who takes on the case of her best friend, whose husband was shot dead by the police. She teams up with her private investigator boyfriend Tony to uncover the truth and get her friend justice. However, as she inches close to the truth, she discovers that the deception and lies go deeper than expected.

The film was shot almost entirely in the state of Georgia, with Atlanta being the primary location. The film stars Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley, and RonReaco Lee in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Tyler Perry's Duplicity was filmed in Georgia

Ad

As mentioned above, Tyler Perry's Duplicity was mostly shot in Georgia, where Perry had filmed many of his projects such as I Can Do Bad All by Myself, The Six Triple Eight, and Meet the Browns.

The locations aided the intensity of Marley's pursuit of truth, which took her everywhere from luxurious office rooms, and chaotic city streets, to coastal hideaways. Here are the details of the primary filming locations of the film:

Ad

Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta

Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta (Image via Prime Video)

Atlanta is a major filmmaking hub and the state of Georgia provides tax incentives to promote filmmaking. The The Six Triple Eight filmmaker established his studio in Atlanta in 2006. The 330-acre complex is located at 315 Deshler Street SW, Atlanta.

Ad

The vast area with multiple stages and equipments has enabled Perry to run a controlled shoot. Spaces such as the courtroom with its lighting and precise camera setups were created in the Tyler Perry Studios.

CODA, Atlanta

CODA, Atlanta (Image via Prime Video)

The place located at 756 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, was used for Marley's office. As a high-powered attorney, the protagonist's office window displays a panoramic view of the city skyline. The location also signifies a sense of achievement and power that Marley has acquired.

Ad

A few of the scenes were also filmed in Savannah, which is located around 250 miles from Atlanta.

About Tyler Perry's Duplicity

Ad

Perry is known for making films about the lives and struggles of Black Americans, which feature mostly Black actors in leading roles. Through his films, he has tried to bring the spotlight on the problems and prejudices that a certain section of American society faces in their day-to-day life.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity is about police profiling, which leads to the killing of an innocent black man. Marley, played by The Vampire Diaries famed actress Kat Graham, leads the call to justice as an accomplished attorney. She and her PI boyfriend Tony will have to put their lives at risk to reveal the truth.

Ad

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"High-powered attorney Marley faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the murder of her best friend Fela’s husband. With the help of her boyfriend – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tyler Perry's Duplicity and other such films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback