Tyler Perry hints at the possibility of Beauty in Black season 2 in a recent post on Instagram

Beauty in Black season 2 has been hinted at by Tyler Perry, sparking speculation among fans. Beauty in Black is a Netflix drama created by Tyler Perry that follows the journey of Kimmie, a young dancer played by Taylor Polidore Williams, as she navigates love, power, and ambition within the influential Bellarie family. The show, directed and produced by Perry, also stars Richard Lawson as Norman Bellarie, Debbi Morgan as Olivia Bellarie, and Steven G. Norfleet as Charles.

Crystle Stewart plays Mallory Bellarie, while Amber Reign Smith portrays Rain. The initial season, made up of 16 episodes, was launched in two segments: the first part in October 2024 and the second part in March 2025. The series delves into themes of ambition, power, and secrecy in the cosmetics empire of the family.

On March 9, Perry posted on Instagram showcasing characters Kimmie and Jules, including a caption that suggested the chance of Beauty in Black season 2. The post has generated theories among fans, although Netflix has not officially announced its renewal.

Perry’s post generated enthusiasm among fans, and it has heightened expectations for Beauty in Black season 2. In spite of these clues, Netflix has yet to officially announce the show's renewal, leaving fans in anticipation of more news.

Is Beauty in Black season 2 confirmed?

Despite Perry's social media post, Netflix has not officially confirmed Beauty in Black season 2 release. The first season premiered in two parts and concluded recently, leaving viewers eager for updates.

On March 9, Perry shared a still from the series featuring characters Kimmie and Jules sitting in a dimly lit lounge, their expressions serious and contemplative. The caption read,

"I'm just gonna sit this right here!! YALL AIN'T READY FOR SEASON 2 of #BeautyInBlack!! Thanks for making season one HUGE!"

The post sparked speculation among fans, though no official announcement has been made regarding the renewal.

Moreover, lead actress Taylor Polidore Williams suggested the show's extension in a conversation with TVLine, which was also published on Entertainment Weekly on March 11, 2025. She stated,

"I know what's going to happen, so I'm trying hard not to say anything. But yes, it's definitely just the beginning of what she's about to get into."

Despite these indications, Netflix has yet to confirm the show's renewal. The first season followed Kimmie, played by Williams, as she navigated her life as a struggling dancer and became entangled with the powerful Bellaire family.

The season finale showed Kimmie marrying Horace Bellarie, positioning her as the new head of the family's empire. This development has left fans wondering how the story will continue if Beauty in Black season 2 is greenlit.

Beauty in Black season 1 part 1 & 2 recap

Beauty in Black was released in two parts, each consisting of eight episodes that dive into the complexities of Kimmie’s life and the Bellarie family's influence.

Part 1 recap

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie (left) and Crystle Stewart as Mallory Bellarie (right) – Kimmie stands in a corporate office holding a tablet, observing Mallory, who is engaged in a phone conversation. (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The series opens with Kimmie, a young woman deeply involved in the adult entertainment sector, looking for an escape. She seeks a scholarship at Bellarie Beauty in Black, a renowned hair care firm owned by the wealthy Bellarie family. The Bellarie empire is recognized for its riches and authority, yet underneath exists a web of concealed power conflicts.

At the same time, Mallory Bellarie, who joined the family through marriage, finds herself torn between her own aspirations and the family's expectations, grappling with her husband Roy’s betrayal and her uncertain status within the Bellarie home.

While Kimmie strives for a brighter future, she encounters the Bellarie family, inadvertently entering their realm of deceit and concealed truths. Throughout part 1, Kimmie is faced with difficult choices, each pulling her deeper into the family’s tangled web of influence.

Her interactions with Jules and Mallory expose her to the ruthless nature of power in the Bellarie dynasty. The part ends on a tense note, leaving Kimmie at a crossroads between her aspirations and the manipulative forces determined to control her.

Part 2 recap

Amber Reign Smith as Rain (left) and Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie (right) – Kimmie visits Rain, who is in a hospital bed, engaged in a serious conversation. (Image via Netflix Tudum)

In the latter part, Kimmie’s quest grows increasingly perilous as she seeks her missing sister, Sylvie, aided by her devoted friend Angel. Their quest takes them further into the concealed areas of the Bellarie family’s activities, revealing long-hidden truths and confronting Kimmie with formidable adversaries. Her deepening bond with the Bellarie family demands a price, compelling her to face the perilous truth of their existence.

As tensions escalate, Kimmie becomes entangled in high-stakes disputes that endanger not just her own safety but also the well-being of those she loves. The ending presents a surprising turn when Kimmie unexpectedly weds Horace Bellarie, establishing herself as the new leader of the family dynasty.

This abrupt change in authority brings up fresh inquiries regarding her intentions and if she can genuinely maneuver through the dangerous currents of the Bellarie legacy. Amid changing allegiances and ongoing disputes, the season’s end leaves audiences unsure about Kimmie’s destiny and the obstacles she will encounter in her new role.

Has filming for Beauty in Black season 2 started, who is expected to return, and what to expect?

Crystle Stewart as Mallory Bellarie – A dramatic close-up of Mallory with her hair blowing in the wind, her expression focused and determined. (Image via Netflix tudum)

There have been reports that production crews were spotted filming in Midtown Atlanta in late February, as per Entertainment Weekly, though it is unclear if this was for Beauty in Black season 2. Netflix and Tyler Perry Studios have not confirmed the status of production, leaving fans waiting for updates.

In Beauty in Black season 2, Taylor Polidore Williams is expected to reprise her role as Kimmie, alongside Richard Lawson as Norman Bellarie, Debbi Morgan as Olivia Bellarie, and Steven G. Norfleet as Charles. Crystle Stewart and Amber Reign Smith may also return as Mallory and Rain. The show has a history of introducing new characters, which could further complicate the Bellarie family's dynamic.

Beauty in Black season 2 could explore Kimmie’s new role in the Bellarie empire, deepening the power struggles within the family. New challenges may arise, testing her control and authority. Given the show's twists and unpredictable storytelling, betrayals and shifting alliances could shape the next season.

While Perry’s post has sparked speculation, details about the release date, episode count, and official renewal of Beauty in Black season 2 remain unknown. More updates may emerge as Netflix finalizes its decision on the show's future.

Both parts of Beauty in Black season 1 are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Fans will have to wait for an official update from Netflix or Tyler Perry Studios regarding a potential Beauty in Black season 2.

