8 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Cassandra

The German sci-fi thriller, Cassandra, which was released on Netflix earlier this month has received a lot of love from viewers around the globe for its intriguing premise. Containing six episodes, it focuses on Mina Tander's Samira Prill who, along with her family, moves into a smart house that was developed in the 1970s. The house comes with an electronic home assistant, Cassandra (Lavinia Wilson).

In the beginning, the family is happy to have Cassandra help around the house however it soon becomes clear that the AI helper is hiding dangerous intentions. The show thrives on its well-written screenplay coupled with compelling characters and unpredictable plot progressions. The 70s setting also adds a distinctive charm to the overall narrative.

Fans of Cassandra should check out the notable shows on this list with layered storytelling that features futuristic technology.

1) Real Humans (2012)

Like Cassandra, this show brings forth robotic concepts that sci-fi fans will find interesting (Image via SVT1)

In Cassandra, the AI helper that comes with the house is not a common feature across households. However, in the reality portrayed in Real Humans, the use of humanoid robots in place of human workers and servants is a widespread phenomenon.

Containing two seasons and 20 episodes, this Swedish show stars Pia Halvorsen, Johan Paulsen, Natalie Minnevik, Eva Röse, Marie Robertson, and many more. The narrative presents two angles - families affected by the rising trend of robot workers and robots with free will who do not want to be owned by humans.

Like Cassandra, Real Humans presents a fast-paced and bold narrative complemented by well-developed characters. The way the story presents the human-robot dynamic seems probable which automatically increases audience connection. Despite having multiple plot points, the show seamlessly brings them together in the end.

Where to watch: Real Humans can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Plex.

2) Almost Human (2013)

Almost Human premiered on November 17, 2013 (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The evolving relationship between the AI helper and the family plays a big role in Cassandra's narrative. Almost Human, containing 13 episodes, also puts the focus on the bond between the lead characters - a human and a lifelike android.

Karl Urban plays John Kennex, a detective who despises the lifelike combat-model androids that have become part of the police force to combat the growing crime rates. When he has to work with an older android, Dorian (Michael Ealy), who comes across as more emotional than the other models, John finally starts to warm up to the idea of a partner.

Almost Human, like Cassandra, boasts a talented cast who have great chemistry that helps make the narrative that much more immersive. This show delivers the perfect balance of thrilling scenes with light-hearted moments so that one never outshines the other.

Where to watch: Almost Human can be viewed on Apple TV+.

3) Humans (2015)

Humans stars Gemma Chan who viewers may remember from Crazy Rich Asians (Image via Channel 4)

Cassandra's narrative makes the audience ponder the implications of inviting robots into homes. The same questions will also arise among viewers after watching Humans, which contains three seasons and 24 episodes. It is interesting to note that this show is based on another title from this list, Real Humans.

It stars Emily Berrington, Ruth Bradley, Lucy Carless, Gemma Chan and others. Humans is set in a parallel universe where anthropomorphic robots called "synths" are used by humans for grueling tasks and chores. However, a change is in the offing and the owners will soon realize that they do not have complete control of the synths in their homes.

Similar to Cassandra, the characters in Humans have to deal with the consequences of robotic creations that want to follow through on their own objectives. Even though the concepts in this show aren't exactly new, it is still able to offer the whole package complete with memorable dialogue, intriguing characters and good production quality that makes it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Humans is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Westworld (2016)

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright and more (Image via HBO)

Like Cassandra's titular character, Westworld also features androids with a certain level of self-awareness. Containing four seasons and 36 episodes, this show takes viewers inside an amusement park with a Wild-West theme that has android "hosts" who are programmed to play out different roles.

The human guests are allowed to use these hosts however they see fit. It is assumed that they will not react adversely to violence and abuse because they are programmed that way. However, things start to change when certain hosts start to defy their programming.

Out of all the shows on this list, Westworld is the most graphic and intense as it sheds light on humankind's darkest vices and desires.

Where to watch: Westworld can be streamed on HBO, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) Better Than Us (2018)

Better Than Us is the first Russian Netflix original series (Image via Netflix)

Similar to Cassandra, Better Than Us also centers around a strong robot character who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to bend the rules to get it. Containing 16 episodes, the show stars Paulina Andreeva, Aleksandr Ustyugov and Kirill Käro, among others.

Set in 2029, the Russian sci-fi show portrays a world where androids serve humans. Andreeva's character, Arisa, is imported to Russia from China by the CRONOS corporation. When a buyer tries to use her for explicit activities, she ends up killing him and flees. She eventually meets a young child with whom she develops a bond. Arisa then resolves to keep the child safe under all conditions.

Better Than Us, like Cassandra, thrives on striking special effects and believable performances. The show creators also take great care to infuse shocking plot twists that are hard to predict so that the audience never quite knows where the story is headed.

Where to watch: Better Than Us is available on Netflix.

6) Next (2020)

Like Cassandra, Next boasts an engaging narrative with memorable dialogue (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Fans of Cassandra who are intrigued by the concept of a rouge AI will find plenty to love in Next containing 10 episodes. The show combines elements of sci-fi and crime drama. John Slattery stars as Paul LeBlanc, the former CEO of tech giant Zava who works with Fernanda Andrade's Shea Salazar, an FBI agent, to stop the AI he created from wreaking havoc on society.

Like Cassandra, Next boasts an intelligent narrative that hooks the viewer from the very first episode. Slattery really shines in the role of LeBlanc who has his own eccentricities. In addition to the satisfying character development, the creators have also ensured that the tension and suspense are maintained episode after episode which adds to audience anticipation.

Where to watch: Episodes of Next are available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Sunny (2024)

Joanna Sotomura lends her voice to the character of Sunny (Image via Apple TV+)

Similar to the characters in Cassandra, the lead protagonist of Sunny also comes across a robot helper who seems to have a secret agenda. The show, containing ten episodes, stars Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Judy Ongg and many more.

Jones plays Suzie Sakamoto, an American woman who lives in Kyoto with her husband and son. She becomes distraught when they vanish after a plane crash. Her husband's robotics company sends her a domestic robot to ease her pain but she is dismissive of it. However, she soon realizes that the robot can help her find the whereabouts of her family.

Like Cassandra, Sunny boasts an intriguing premise that is elevated by relatable dialogue and compelling characters. The best thing about this show is that the plot doesn't take clichéd routes and often veers into unpredictable directions that add to the mystery.

Where to watch: Sunny can be streamed on Apple TV+.

8) Tomorrow and I (2024)

Each episode of this anthology series offers imaginative plots (Image via Netflix)

The narrative of Cassandra implores viewers to ponder on the human-robot dynamic and how easily it can lead to conflict. The same concept is also explored in the Thai series, Tomorrow and I, containing four episodes.

Unlike Cassandra, each episode of Tomorrow and I focuses on a different subject but all of them have one thing in common - all of them showcase the strained relationship humans have with advanced technology. The bold themes and imaginative storytelling are some of the reasons to watch this sci-fi show.

The well-written narratives of Tomorrow and I also put forward thought-provoking social commentary that is sure to leave an impression on fans of the genre.

Where to watch: Tomorrow and I is available on Netflix.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Cassandra will surely find many reasons to become addicted to these well-made sci-fi shows that boast creative storytelling.

