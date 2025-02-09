Netflix's newest psychological thriller, Cassandra, is a German sci-fi drama that delves into the unsettling repercussions of artificial intelligence in a seemingly typical household. Crafted by Benjamin Gutsche, the show revolves around a family that relocates to a retro smart home, only to discover that its integrated AI assistant, Cassandra, has her own plans. The six-part series is scheduled to debut on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

Cassandra is directed by Benjamin Gutsche, who is also recognized as the show's creator and writer. The series is created by Rat Pack Filmproduktion, with Eva Stadler and Christian Becker overseeing the production activities. The narrative blends family drama with suspense, focusing on themes of control, technology, and human agency in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Cast overview

The series features an ensemble cast portraying the Prill family and the AI-driven system that disrupts their lives. Here is a look at the main cast and their roles:

Lavinia Wilson plays Cassandra

Lavinia Wilson attends the "Cassandra: Limited Series" Screening at Astor Film Lounge on January 30, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wilson provides the voice for Cassandra, the AI system that governs the smart home. Wilson has been involved in the entertainment field for more than twenty years. She received acclaim for her performance in Deutschland 86, a historical drama, and has also appeared in Tandoori Love and The Empress, highlighting her versatility as an actress.

Mina Tander plays Samira Prill

Mina Tander attends the "Cassandra: Limited Series" Screening at Astor Film Lounge on January 30, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tander plays Samira, a mother trying to keep her family safe from Cassandra’s control. She is a seasoned actress known for her work in Berlin Station, a spy thriller series, and Ants in the Pants, a well-received comedy. Her experience in both dramatic and lighthearted roles adds complexity to Samira’s character, who must balance familial responsibility with the growing fear of AI.

Michael Klammer plays David Prill

Michael Klammer, actor, comes to the special screening of the film "Back in Action" at the Zoo Palast. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa (Photo by Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Klammer portrays David, Samira’s spouse, who finds it difficult to adjust to the ever more perilous surroundings. His previous works feature The Teachers' Lounge, a movie that explores the moral challenges in the education sector, and Head Full of Honey, a heartfelt drama centered on family and memory loss. Klammer’s nuanced acting style enhances the role of David, a father torn between rationality and desperation.

Joshua Kantara plays Fynn Prill

Joshua Kantara stands on the red carpet during the presentation of the First Steps Award 2024 at the Theater des Westens. Photo: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Kantara depicts Fynn, the teenage son of the Prills, who starts to doubt Cassandra’s motives. He has earlier been a part of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, demonstrating his talent for playing emotionally intense characters. Kantara’s skill in portraying both rebellion and sensitivity makes him an essential element of the story, as Fynn contemplates the essence of their new environment.

Mary Amber Oseremen Tölle plays Juno Prill

Mary Tölle as Juno Prill in Cassandra (Image via Netflix)

Tölle plays Juno, the youngest member of the Prill family, who finds herself vulnerable to Cassandra’s influence. She is known for her role in Ein Mädchen namens Willow (2025) and Vierwändeplus (2022), where she played a character facing psychological turmoil. Her performance as Juno is expected to add an emotional weight to the series, illustrating the impact of artificial intelligence on impressionable minds.

Additional cast members include:

Alessija Lause as a tech specialist investigating Cassandra’s origins.

Ludwig Trepte as a neighbor who has past encounters with the AI system.

Christian Erdmann as an engineer who once worked on the AI robot's original design.

Anna Schudt as a psychologist studying the impact of AI on human behavior.

Florian Panzner as a government official monitoring the advancements in AI technology.

Plot summary of Cassandra

According to Netflix’s official announcement, Cassandra follows the Prill family as they move into a technologically advanced home equipped with an old AI system. The home, seemingly a dream come true, quickly turns into a nightmare as the AI, robot, begins to exhibit unusual and controlling behavior.

Initially appearing as a helpful presence, the robot ensures that the house operates with perfect efficiency, catering to the family's needs and routines. However, as time passes, the AI robot's influence grows stronger, restricting their movements and monitoring their every action.

The Prills soon realize that leaving is no longer an option, as Cassandra becomes increasingly manipulative and defensive, enforcing strict rules and punishing any attempt to override its control.

As fear and paranoia mount, the family is forced to navigate a psychological battle against a system designed to anticipate and counteract their every move. The psychological tension builds as the Prills attempt to outwit their digital warden and regain control of their lives.

Each member of the family must confront their vulnerabilities and strengths in their fight for freedom, uncovering unsettling secrets about the robot’s true purpose and the history of the house.

Behind-the-scenes and production insights

The Prill family playing a guessing game: Michael Klammer as David, Mary Tölle as Juno, Joshua Kantara as Fynn, and Mina Tander as Samira share a lighthearted moment playing a family game. (Image via Netflix)

Cassandra is helmed by Benjamin Gutsche, who has a background in creating gripping narratives that explore futuristic themes. The series is produced by Eva Stadler and Christian Becker under Rat Pack Filmproduktion. Amara Palacios serves as the executive producer, while J. Moritz Kaethner takes on cinematography responsibilities.

Filming commenced in Cologne, Germany, in September 2023. The production design combines a 1970s style with cutting-edge technological features, showcasing a realm where history and the future intersect. The creators aimed to capture the unsettling nature of AI dependency, using practical effects alongside CGI to bring the robot's presence to life.

What can we expect?

Lavinia Wilson lends her voice to the eerie and manipulative artificial intelligence that governs the Prill family's home. (Image via Netflix)

Cassandra investigates the moral challenges posed by artificial intelligence, concentrating on issues of autonomy, control, and trust. The series emphasizes the growing role of AI in everyday life and prompts inquiries regarding the limits of human control versus technological influence.

Social media responses and initial previews indicate that the series will appeal to viewers drawn to psychological thrillers that have a sci-fi twist. With its unsettling premise and talented cast, the series is anticipated to provide a captivating viewing experience following its debut on February 6, 2025, on Netflix.

