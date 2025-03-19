Tyler Perry's Duplicity on Prime Video: Full list of cast for the thriller

Tyler Perry's Duplicity is an enthralling legal thriller that will air on Prime Video, starting March 20, 2025. It is written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry, and promises a gripping plot based on justice and betrayal.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity cast includes Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley, RonReaco Lee, and Joshua Adeyeye. Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton, Angela Halili, Shannon LaNier, and Judd Lormand are playing supporting roles.

The official synopsis shows that Marley is confronted with her most intimate case to date when she is assigned to investigate the shooting of her best friend's husband. While working with Tony, they unravel a complex web of lies that tests their trust and security.

The movie seeks to tackle major socio-political themes like police brutality and racial discrimination, carrying on Perry's tradition of storytelling that appeals to modern-day audiences.

The primary cast of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The principal cast includes:

1) Kat Graham as Marley

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Kat Graham stars as Marley, a winning attorney, who is investigating the killing of her best friend's husband. Graham is best known for portraying Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries. Her other works include All Eyez on Me, where she played Jada Pinkett Smith and The Holiday Calendar.

She has also starred in The Roommate and voiced April O'Neil in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

2) Meagan Tandy as Fela

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Meagan Tandy plays Fela, Marley's closest friend whose husband's death triggers the plot. Tandy has played Sophie Moore in Batwoman. She also played Braeden in Teen Wolf and Allison Pierce in Survivor's Remorse. Her work in films includes Unstoppable and Piranha 3DD.

She has worked on Jane by Design, Red Band Society, and UnREAL, which came out on television.

3) Tyler Lepley as Tony

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Tyler Lepley stars as Tony, the boyfriend of Marley and an ex-detective who is helping with the investigation. He became popular by playing Benny Young on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots.

Lepley also appears on the Starz drama series P-Valley and has acted in movies such as Slumber Party Slaughter and Ringside.

4) RonReaco Lee as Kevin

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

RonReaco Lee portrays Kevin, who is a supporting actor in the narrative. Lee is recognized for his performances in Survivor's Remorse, in which he portrayed Reggie Vaughn. He has also worked in The Shield, Sister, Sister, and films like Guess Who and Glory Road.

5) Joshua Adeyeye as Rodney

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Joshua Adeyeye portrays Rodney, Fela's husband, whose death propels the story. Adeyeye is a rising actor who has been featured in shows such as The Way Home and The Resident. His career is progressively building with roles that demonstrate his skill.

The additional cast of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

Nick Barrotta

Jimi Stanton

Shannon LaNier

Kim Steele

Betty Mitchell

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Angela Halili

Kearia Schroeder

Marcia Harvey

Shyann Malone

Judd Lormand

Amanda L. Miller

Wendell Scott Jr.

Crystal Bui

Behind the Scenes of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

Tyler Perry not only directs but also produces and writes Duplicity, ensuring that his vision is fully brought to life. He works with producers Angi Bones and Will Areu, who have helped bring this project to fruition. The movie hopes to marry suspenseful storytelling with powerful social commentary.

Production Insights

The filming of Duplicity encountered a number of the challenges common to thriller films, such as keeping suspense alive while building character complexity. Cast interviews indicate a good working relationship between cast and crew on set, with Perry being supportive of his actors' input.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity was filmed on location in different places that support its dramatic mood, both urban environments and close-up spaces that highlight the personal risks involved.

In general, Tyler Perry's Duplicity has the potential to be a strong entry in Tyler Perry's body of work, with suspenseful drama and socially conscious themes that will appeal to audiences today.

