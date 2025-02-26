Tyler Perry's Duplicity: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Tyler Perry's Duplicity is a mystery drama film that he has written and directed. Perry has also produced the film with Jamall Ellzy, Will Arneu, and Angi Bones.

The film tells the story of a high-powered attorney Marley, played by Kat Graham, who takes on the responsibility of getting her friend justice, whose husband was shot dead by the police. As Marley comes close to the truth, she uncovers a web of deception that goes deeper than she expected.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime on March 20, 2025. It stars Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley, and RonReaco Lee in prominent roles.

When will Tyler Perry's Duplicity be released?

As mentioned above, the intense drama will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 20, 2025. A trailer for the same was released on February 19, 2025. From the trailer, it can be seen that the film aspires to deal with some of the relevant socio-political topics such as racial discrimination, police misconduct, biased profiling, etc.

To watch the series, one would need a subscription to the streaming platform, which comes free with an Amazon Prime membership that costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you are a student then you can get the same plan at $7.49 per month and $69 per year. An independent Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month.

What is Tyler Perry's Duplicity about?

Tyler Perry is known for making films that focus on the stories of black Americans and often bring forward the socio-political reality of American society. Through Duplicity, he is attempting to tell another relevant story about how police profiling leads to the death of an innocent black man.

Marley, an accomplished attorney, vows to get her justice through legal methods. However, as she gets closer to bringing the truth forward, she discovers that there might be more to the case than meets the eye.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"High-powered attorney Marley faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the murder of her best friend Fela’s husband. With the help of her boyfriend – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal."

Who is in the cast of Tyler Perry's Duplicity?

The film is led by Kat Graham, whom fans would remember from The Vampire Diaries in which she played the role of Bonnie Bennett. Meagan Tandy will be seen as Fela, whose husband gets shot by the police. The supporting cast of Tyler Perry's Duplicity includes Angela Halili, Tyler Lepley, and RonReaco.

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they are playing in the film.

Kat Graham as Marley

Angela Halili as Anna Lewis

Tyler Lepley as Tony

Meagan Tandy as Fela

Judd Lormand as Officer Banks

RonReaco Lee as Kevin

Kearia Schroeder as Jennifer

Jimi Stanton as Caleb

Nick Barrota as Sam

Amanda L. Miller as a Reporter

Shannon LaNier as Shannon

Marcia Harvey as Dion

Christopher L. Nelson

Kim Steele as Ina

Crystal Bui as a Reporter

Shyann Malone as a Reporter

Wendall Scott Jr. as a Reporter

Stay tuned for more news and information about Tyler Perry's Duplicity and other films and TV shows on Prime Video as the year unfolds.

