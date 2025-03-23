The Life List: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Life List is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama that will premiere on Netflix on March 28, 2025. The movie is based on the same-named book by Lori Nelson Spielman and is directed by Adam Brooks, who is known for his work on Definitely, Maybe. With a mix of humor and sadness, The Life List is sure to draw in readers with its themes of love, loss, and finding oneself.

In the movie, Sofia Carson plays Alex Rose, who sets out on a journey to complete her late mother's childhood bucket list. As Alex crosses things off the list, she learns family secrets, handles relationships, and, in the end, finds herself.

The upcoming movie is about Alex's journey to find love and live a full life based on her mother's dying wishes. The Life List looks at universal themes like how to grow as a person, how complicated family relationships can be, and how to find happiness.

The Life List releases on March 28, 2025

The Life List is scheduled for release on Netflix on March 28, 2025. The story is about Alex Rose, a young woman who is tasked with completing her childhood bucket list after the death of her mother.

Plot of the movie

In The Life List, Alex Rose is a young woman who is still dealing with the death of her mother, Elizabeth. Alex goes to see a lawyer after her mother dies, and the lawyer gives her a DVD with a message from her mother.

Liz shares a childhood bucket list that Alex wrote when she was 13 in the video. She tells Alex that he needs to finish the list, which has scary things on it like doing stand-up comedy, playing basketball with the New York Knicks, and finding love.

As Alex starts to cross things off the list, she finds out long-kept family secrets, makes new friends, and figures out how to handle difficult relationships. Alex learns more about herself, her mother's wishes, and what's important in life along the way.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer for The Life List provides a sneak peek into Alex’s transformative journey. The opening sequence features her mother’s lawyer handing her a DVD with a message from her late mother:

“Last week, I was getting my affairs in order. I found this list. I know you were only 13 when you wrote it, but it is a map toward your best self.”

The trailer showcases Alex checking off items from her childhood list, such as stand-up comedy and playing basketball with a New York Knick.

One of the more touching moments in the trailer is when Alex’s mother advises:

“Life is beautiful and messy and complicated. Sometimes, it doesn’t look the way you think it’s supposed to look. Keep going.”

The trailer also teases Alex’s growing romantic interest with Brad (Kyle Allen), adding another layer of complexity to her journey.

Cast of The Life List

The film features a star-studded cast, led by Sofia Carson in the role of Alex. Carson is well-known for her work in Carry-On and My Oxford Year. Joining her is Kyle Allen, who plays Brad, Alex’s romantic interest. Allen has appeared in XX and A Haunting in Venice.

Sebastian de Souza plays Garrett with his portrayal of another key character in Alex's journey. The cast also includes Connie Britton, known for her roles in Friday Night Lights and Nashville, who portrays Alex's late mother, Elizabeth.

In addition to the main cast, The Life List boasts a talented ensemble of supporting actors, including José Zúñiga, Jordi Mollà, Dario Ladani Sanchez, and several others who contribute to the film's emotional and comedic moments.

Producers of the movie are Hutch Parker and Liza Chasin, and executive producers Margaret Chernin and Kerry Orent also helped make the project a success.

The Life List will be available to stream on Netflix.

