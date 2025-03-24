Holland: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Holland, the upcoming American mystery thriller film, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2025. Directed by Mimi Cave and written by Andrew Sodroski, the film stars Nicole Kidman in the lead role.

Ad

Set in the peaceful town of Holland, Michigan, the story follows Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose life begins to unravel as secrets come to light.

Holland releases on March 27, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

The film premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 9, 2025, ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot of the movie

Holland follows the story of Nancy Vandergroot, a woman living with her husband, Fred, and their young son, Harry, in what appears to be a perfect town. Nancy teaches at a nearby school, manages her home, and actively participates in Holland, Michigan's traditions.

The town is known for its Dutch culture and annual tulip festival. Her husband Fred is a well-respected figure in the community, and everything seems just right. However, Nancy senses something is off about the town. Conversations feel strange and small details begin to change in an unsettling way.

Ad

One day, a co-worker and friend of Nancy, raise a concern that leads to even more questions. Together, they begin to suspect Fred may be hiding something not just from Nancy, but the entire town.

As the story unfolds, Nancy discovers that her husband's secret is far bigger than she imagined. While trying to protect her family, she begins to doubt everything she once believed to be true.

The town's peaceful atmosphere contrasts sharply with the events that follow next. The tulips, community dances, and polite smiles take on an unsettling tone, making it feel as if everyone is hiding something.

Ad

Nancy isn't just a victim; she also turns her life into a crime scene, determined to solve a mystery no one wants to uncover.

What’s in the Trailer?

Ad

The first trailer of the film was released on February 25, 2025. It begins with Nancy's voiceover:

“Every day I get to wake up in the best place on Earth. Holland.”

The peaceful shots of tulip fields and smiling neighbors suggest a cheerful town, but something feels off.

A friend casually asks, “Please tell me Harry's going to dance in Tulip Time this year,” followed by the chilling line, “It may seem like we have everything all together, but right under the surface, it's like we're being strangled.”

Ad

In another scene, Nancy’s husband reassures her, “You know it's important to me, Nancy, that you feel safe.” But her expression suggests otherwise. The trailer cuts between moments of family dinners and sudden tension. At one point, Nancy states, “Sometimes in life, you just got to follow the clues wherever they take you.” This line sums up the film's tone.

Later, as the suspense builds, a desperate warning echoes: “If this comes out, our life is ruined.” Fear, shouting, and a growing sense of impending doom take over. The final scenes show Nancy saying, “I felt like doing something a little crazy,”.

Ad

Cast of the film

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nicole Kidman stars as Nancy Vandergroot with Matthew Macfadyen as her husband, Fred, and Jude Hill, known for his role in Belfast, as their son, Harry.

Gael García Bernal plays Nancy’s friend and fellow teacher, Dave Delgado. Rachel Sennott joins the film as Candy Deboer, alongside Jeff Pope, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, Jacob Moran, and Bill Russell.

Holland will be released on Prime Video on March 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback