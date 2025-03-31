The Life List soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Adapted from the romance novel by Lori Nelson Spielman, The Life List (2025) tells the heartfelt story of Alex Rose. She embarks on a transformative journey to complete her late mother's "life list." Directed by Adam Brooks, the film was released on March 28, 2025, and explores themes of love, growth, and family dynamics.

Ad

Alex, played by Sofia Carson, is the main character in the story. She has to fulfill a list of goals created when she was thirteen. Her mother wanted her to accomplish the dreams she had envisioned for herself. The list compels Alex to confront her problems, embrace challenges, and ultimately rediscover herself.

As Alex navigates these experiences, she uncovers family secrets and falls in love with Brad, her mother's lawyer. Along the way, she reconnects with her estranged father and experiences emotional healing.

Ad

Trending

Will Bates, an award-winning composer known for his extensive work in film and TV, is responsible for the music production of The Life List. Throughout the movie, his music brings out important moments and enhances the storytelling.

The Life List soundtrack: List of the songs present in the movie

Ad

The soundtrack of The Life List consists of 17 tracks with a runtime of 38 minutes and 31 seconds. The music greatly enhances the emotional atmosphere, supports the film's themes, and gives Alex's journey a musical voice.

Below is a list of all the songs featured in the movie:

Our House

Gowanus

It's Back

Four Questions

You're My Whale

Sweet Home

Something That Scares You

Subway Story

The List

Adjoining Rooms

Sad Alex

He Didn't Show

A Staring Contest

No More Goodbyes

More Than A Friend

A New Year

Full Moon In Brooklyn

Ad

The soundtrack features soft piano pieces, ambient electronic soundscapes, and more upbeat tracks that illustrate how Alex's emotions evolve throughout the movie.

All about music composer Will Bates

Ad

Will Bates is a multi-instrumentalist and composer who received an award for his work on the soundtrack for The Life List. He has contributed to numerous movies and TV shows and is recognized for his talent in creating emotional music. The scores for Unbelievable, The Magicians, and Sweetbitter are among his other notable works.

Bates has extensive experience, from collaborating with saxophonists to producing post-punk music. This versatility enables him to create soundtracks that truly resonate with audiences. For The Life List, Bates' compositions align perfectly with the emotional and narrative arc of the film, enhancing the viewers' connection with Alex's journey.

Ad

Plot of the movie

Ad

In The Life List (2025), Alex Rose experiences a wide range of emotions as she grieves her mother's death. After Alex's mother dies, she leaves behind a life list that she made when she was a teenager.

The list includes twelve goals, such as performing stand-up comedy, reconciling with her estranged father, and getting a tattoo, which her mother had hoped she would accomplish. As Alex works through the list, she begins to rediscover herself and confront unresolved issues from her past.

Ad

One of the most challenging aspects of Alex's life is communicating with her dad, Samuel. Initially, she is reluctant to fix their relationship because she is angry about his past. However, as she progresses through the list, she uncovers painful truths that help her find peace with her father and gain a deeper understanding of their relationship, all while learning more about her family's history.

Along the way, Alex breaks up with her boyfriend Finn, realizing their relationship no longer brings her happiness. She grows closer to Brad, her mother’s lawyer, who assists her in completing the list and supports her emotional development.

Ad

As their relationship evolves from professional to romantic, Alex comes to understand that Brad is the right person for her. Ultimately, she falls in love with him, and he learns to accept himself, forgive others, and evolve as a person.

The Life List is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback