Is The Life List movie based on a true story? Details explored

The Life List, released on March 28, 2025, is a romantic comedy-drama film available on Netflix. The movie, directed by Adam Brooks, follows Alex Rose, a woman who takes a changing journey to complete a life list she created as a teenager.

Alex embarks on a quest to complete the unfulfilled goals on her list following her mother's passing. The film features Sofia Carson as Alex, and the supporting cast includes Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, and Connie Britton.

As for whether the film is based on real life, no, the movie is not based on a true story. It is an adaptation of the 2013 novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman. Both the film and book address universal themes, but the story is fictional.

The Life List: Exploring the storyline of Netflix's movie

The Life List is based on Lori Nelson Spielman's 2013 book of the same name. A girl named Alex Rose thinks about her teenage life goals again after her mother dies. As she tries to reach these emotional goals, she has some personal revelations and experiences that she could hardly imagine.

The movie's script follows the book's plot, but changes the protagonist's name. She is Alex Rose in the film but Brett Bohlinger in the novel. The plot and themes of grief, self-rediscovery, and authenticity are similar to the original book.

In an interview published on the blog Traveling with T in 2013, Spielman spoke about how she came across a box of memories, which contained a list she wrote as a teenager, titled "Lori’s List." The things she had wanted to achieve in her life at 14 years old were on this list. She said that the list made her think about how some of those dreams were fulfilled while others will never come true. She said that she then thought of how different her life would be if all of those dreams on the list came true, and this inspired her to write the novel.

The relationship between Alex and her mother, Elizabeth, is one of the most powerful elements of The Life List. Elizabeth's death prepares Alex's path; her mother's support of Alex's finishing her life list acts as the trigger for the protagonist's change.

In a video left behind by Elizabeth, Alex is encouraged to complete the list by New Year's Eve to inherit her mother's house. Initially dismissing it, Alex soon realizes that completing the list means confronting her own fears and desires.

As Alex works through her goals, she ends a stale relationship, tries stand-up comedy, and helps at a women's shelter, all while receiving video messages from her mother. Along the way, Alex also uncovers secrets about her family, including the truth about her birth father, Johnny, and her strained relationship with her adoptive father, Samuel.

Her love life takes a turn when she finds herself drawn to Brad, her mother's lawyer, who has been helping her with the list. Their connection deepens, but Alex is uncertain about her feelings, especially after a brief encounter with Garrett, a man she initially liked but realized she was not compatible with.

In the end, Alex inherits her mother’s house, realizing that love was never something to be rushed. After processing her emotions, Alex finds the courage to confess her feelings to Brad, who happily reciprocates.

The movie concludes with Alex’s family celebrating New Year’s at Elizabeth’s house, where Alex finally accepts herself, ready to embrace love and live life on her terms.

Characters and cast of The Life List

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Sofia Carson plays Alex Rose, the protagonist, with vulnerability and strength. Connie Britton plays Alex's mother, Elizabeth, while Kyle Allen plays Alex's love interest, Brad. Also in the ensemble cast are Sebastian de Souza, Jordi Mollà, and José Zúñiga.

Apart from the main protagonists, Alex has help from her brothers, performed by Dario Ladani Sanchez and Federico Rodriguez.

The Life List is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

