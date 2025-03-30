"Not a physical concept": When Sofia Carson made her feelings clear about human appearance and it left the fans overwhelmed

Sofia Carson is an American actress and singer. She was first recognized as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, in Disney's Descendants (2015).

Carson's other notable works include Adventures in Babysitting (2016), A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016), Purple Hearts (2022), and Carry-On (2024). She began her career with a guest appearance on Austin & Ally (2014). Recently, she has made waves with her role in Netflix's The Life List, where her portrayal has drawn much praise.

During a live interview with the BUILD Series, Sofia Carson made a profound statement that resonated deeply with her fans in 2017.

She expressed this while highlighting the core message of her song Back to Beautiful,

"Beauty is not a physical concept,"

This quote was used for discussion about the song's powerful message, which is that real beauty is not how we look on the outside, but who we are on the inside. Since then, her comment has caused people to talk about beauty standards and how important it is to love yourself.

During the BUILD Series interview, Sofia Carson said some shocking things about how people look. Carson said in an honest conversation that beauty is something that comes from within, not something that is seen.

Her words fit with the theme of her song Back to Beautiful, which is about how people feel about their looks and the pressures they are under to keep up appearances.

The BUILD series interview: Sofia Carson’s powerful message

During the BUILD series interview, Sofia Carson shared some of her most personal thoughts on beauty and self-love. At the 2:01-minute mark, Carson discussed her collaboration with Julia Michaels and Alan Walker on the song Back to Beautiful.

The lyrics focus on beauty being more than skin-deep, and she stresses the message by stating that beauty is not a physical concept.

She further added,

"Each and every single one of us is beautiful just the way we are to not judge who we are."

This sentence sums up the song's message, which states that people should accept their own beauty and not let societal norms define them. Carson's willingness to talk about the pressures of society's idea of beauty made an impression on her audience that will last.

Carson thought about how important this message was and said that a person's heart and soul should define their beauty. She talked about how the lyrics spoke to her and how loving yourself is the most important thing.

A lot of her fans connected with what she said because they were deeply moved by how real and clear her words were. Sofia Carson's new and empowering take on this topic was not only helpful for people who struggle with their self-image. To put it according to her words real beauty is on the inside, and everyone should love the way they are.

More about the interview

During the interview, Carson conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for the fans who took the time to share their personal stories with her. She emphasized the emotional impact of hearing their personal experiences, noting how deeply the song’s message resonated with them.

In Carson’s opinion, Back to Beautiful was far more than just a beautiful song she worked on. She considered it a significant movement focusing on themes of self-acceptance and love. The response from fans to the song's message brought in a significant conversation initiated by Carson. It truly showed how her words contributed to the transforming perceptions of beauty.

Sofia Carson (Image via Getty)

She also talked about her time at Disney, remembering how hard it was at first to do the auditions. She went to more than 200 auditions before getting the part of Evie in Descendants, which changed her life.

She expressed how her family had helped her throughout her career and how important they were for keeping her grounded when the pressures of fame got too much.

Sofia discussed her hopes and dreams for the future. She said she wanted to go on a world tour and explore a career in fashion. She also talked about how her love of classic icons like Audrey Hepburn and Taylor Swift has influenced her style and art.

Sofia Carson’s The Life List is currently available to stream on Netflix.

