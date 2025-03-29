The Life List: Everything we know so far

The Life List is a romantic comedy drama film written and directed by Adam Brooks. Produced by Liza Chasin, the film was released on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Based on a novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman, the story revolves around Alex Rose, played by Sofia Carson. Alex's late mother left her a video in which she encourages her to go on a journey to fulfill her to-do list that she made as a teenager. As she pursues the list, Alex rediscovers her life and goes on an adventure of a lifetime.

Besides Sofia Carson, the film also includes Connie Britton and Sebastian de Souza in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Kyle Allen, José Zúñiga, and Jordi Molla.

The main cast of The Life List

Sofia Carson as Alexandra "Alex" Rose

Sofia Carson (Image via Netflix)

Sofia Carson is playing the lead character of Alex Rose, who embarks on a journey to feel alive, rather than just living. The actress gained recognition after playing Evie in the Disney musical fantasy film Descendants. After appearing in a few more Disney films, such as Adventures in Babysitting and A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, she got a lead role in the romantic drama Purple Hearts.

Connie Britton as Elizabeth Rose

Connie Britton (Image via Netflix)

Connie Britton will be seen as Elizabeth Rose, Alex's late mother, in The Life List. The actress has had a decorated television and film career spanning over three decades. Debuting on stage in 1995, the actress made her film debut in the same year with The Brothers McMullen. Her other notable works include Jerry Maguire, The Last Winter, The West Wing, The White Lotus, and Zero Day, among several others.

Sebastian de Souza as Garrett Taylor

Sebastian de Souza (Image via Netflix)

Sebastian de Souza plays Garrett Taylor, a charming man whom Alex meets in her pursuit of finding true love. However, he would have to compete with other suitors to win her heart. The actor is known for the role of Matty Levan in the popular teen drama series Skins.

He has also been part of projects such as The Borgias, Medici: Masters of Florence, and The Great

The additional cast of The Life List

Below is the complete list of actors and their roles they play in The Life List:

What is The Life About, and how to watch it?

The Life List is about going on a journey to complete the wishes that we had as children, which somehow got lost in the chaos of adulthood. With the necessary encouragement from her late mother, Alex decides to take the risk and rediscovers herself in the process of completing her teenage wishes.

The film is available to stream on Netflix exclusively. Here's how the streaming platform describes the film:

"When her mother sends her on a quest to complete a teenage bucket list, a young woman uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and rediscovers herself."

Viewers would need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film. The cost of a Netflix subscription varies according to one's location. In the United States, the cost is $7.99 for an ad-supported plan, $17.99 for a standard ad-free plan, and $24.99 for a premium plan.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Life List and other such upcoming films on Netflix.

