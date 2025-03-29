The Life List: Full list of cast explored

The Life List is a romantic comedy film that premiered on Netflix on March 28, 2025. It is based on the eponymous novel by Lori Nelson Spielman, and is adapted for the screen and directed by Adam Brooks. The film is produced in partnership with Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

The story follows Alex Rose, a woman who hails from Brooklyn, New York, and is tasked by her deceased mother, Elizabeth, to complete her childhood bucket list in order to receive a mystery inheritance. Alex sets out to fulfil the dreams she had abandoned or forgotten with the help of her family, friends, and the young attorney Brad, who is appointed by Elizabeth as the executor of her will.

With a runtime of 126 minutes, The Life List has been rated PG-13. Netflix users can watch this film after subscribing to the platform, the plan starts from $7.99 per month with ads. Viewers also have the option of upgrading to the standard ad-free plan at $17.99 per month, or the premium plan at $24.99 per month.

Cast list for Netflix’s The Life List

Sofia Carson as Alex

The cast of The Life List is led by Sofia Carson playing Alex, the youngest child of Elizabeth, a businesswoman whose death from a terminal illness sets the plot rolling. Alex expects to inherit her mother’s beauty empire but is forced to complete a task list she created at the age of 13 to claim her secret bequest.

Carson was born in Florida and brought up in a politician family. She became a singer-songwriter in 2012 after signing with Broadcast Music, Inc. Her television career began 2 years later in 2014, appearing in an episode of the Disney series Austin & Ally. She made her feature-length debut as Evie in the comedy fantasy television film Descendants (2015), a character she reprised in subsequent sequels in the franchise.

Kyle Allen as Brad

Kyle Allen at the Netflix's The Life List New York premiere (Image via Getty)

Kyle Allen portrays Brad Ackerman, a young lawyer in a firm dominated by seasoned professionals, in The Life List. Ackerman is entrusted by Elizabeth to serve as the executor of her estate. Brad's role involves delivering posthumous video messages from Elizabeth to her daughter, Alex.

Prior to the Netflix project, Allen has featured in movies such as West Side Story (2021), and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021).

Sebastian de Souza as Garrett

Sebastian de Souza attends The Life List premiere at The Paris Theater (Image via Getty)

Sebastian de Souza takes on the role of Dr Garrett Taylor, a psychologist who works alongside Alex at the women's shelter, Esther House. He helps Alex process the grief of her mother’s loss while helping her along to fulfill the wish list.

An English actor and writer, Sebastian de Souza is best known for his roles in television series such as The Great (2020) and Normal People (2020), and Medici (2016). He has also appeared in films, namely Fair Play (2023) and Pixie (2020), among others.

Connie Britton as Elizabeth

Connie Britton at the movie premiere (Image via Getty)

Connie Britton portrays Elizabeth Rose in The Life List. She is the head of the Rose family and the creator of the thriving beauty brand, Rose Cosmetics. She shares a deep bond with her daughter, Alex. Even in death, her presence continues to resonate through a series of pre-recorded video messages, with which she sets her daughter on a journey to live her childhood dreams.

Fans of the American actress Connie Britton can catch a glimpse of her in Zero Day (2025), Winner (2024), 9-1-1 (2018-20), Nashville (2012-18), and many more.

José Zúñiga as Samuel

José Zúñiga at premiere of The Life List (Image via Getty)

José Zúñiga plays Samuel, Alex's father, in The Life List. Though Samuel has raised Alex, their relationship has been distant and strained for years. After Elizabeth's demise, he makes an effort to rebuild their connection, sparking a journey of mutual understanding between father and daughter.

José Zúñiga is a Honduran-American actor who has an extensive career in film and television, appearing in projects such as A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024), Half Brothers (2020), Westworld (2022).

Jordi Mollà as Johnny

Actor Jordi Molla attends El Corazon de Sergio Ramos premiere (Image via Getty)

Jordi Mollà steps ino the role of Johnny, a musician residing in Vermont who performs at a local bar, in the Netflix film. Alex encounters Johnny during her journey to complete her life list, and he holds key information about her family that she is eager to uncover.

Jordi Mollà is a Spanish actor, director, painter, and writer. He has worked in numerous international films, including Blow (2001), Bad Boys II (2003), and Riddick (2013).

Dario Ladani Sanchez as Lucas

Dario Ladani Sanchez at the New York premiere (Image via Getty)

Dario Ladani Sanchez portrays Lucas, one of Alex's older brothers. Lucas continues to view Alex as a little sister who was often favored by their mother, leading to a complex sibling dynamic.

Sanchez is an actor and musician who earned his Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Yale Drama School. He is also the vocalist and guitarist for the band Dummy Mission. His acting credits include projects such as Carole & Grey (2024), Dear Edward (2023), and The Bull Cage (2022).

Supporting actors in The Life List

The movie also includes an extensive list of supporting actors, some of who are listed as follows.

Federico Rodriguez (American Rust, The Path) as Julian

Marianne Rendón (In the Dark, Imposters) as Zoe

Michael Rowland (Animal Control) as Finn

Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, Dollface) as Megan

Luca Padovan (You, The Boy and the Heron) as Ezra

Rachel Zeiger-Haag (Ex-Husbands, Monsterland) as Catherine

Maria Jung (Elsbeth, Paterno) as Nina

Donnetta Lavinia Grays (The Book of Henry, The Wrestler) as Ms Howard

The Life List is now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

