How to play Minecraft April Fools 2025 Craftmine update

Mojang Studios finally dropped the highly anticipated Minecraft April Fools snapshot, humorously called Craftmine. This was posted a few hours ago and is already one of the most interesting April Fools minigames ever created. Though it can be confusing at first, there is a set pattern to play the Craftmine update. Along with this pattern, there are loads of features to uncover in this intriguing update.

Here are the basics to play Minecraft's April Fools Craftmine update.

Steps to play Minecraft April Fools 2025 Craftmine snapshot

1) Create a new world

You can only choose survival or hardcore while creating the world, but you can allow commands. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, you need to create a new world. You will instantly notice that there will be no creative mode in this particular snapshot. If you want the original experience, you can go ahead with survival or hardcore mode. However, you can turn on creative mode if you create a survival world, but allow the commands on it as well.

2) First step to create a new Mine

Create the first Mine using the ingredients you have. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Upon entering the new world, you will see a cryptic green sculk shrieker block in the middle of a stone platform. You will be surrounded by eerie-looking green code lines in pitch darkness. You will also spot an area named Memory Lane, which will have loads of purple sculk shrieker blocks placed in two rows.

The green one is essentially the place where you can create your own Mines. Mines in this particular April Fools snapshot is another word for custom worlds or levels. These custom worlds can be created by combining various kinds of special Mine Ingredients like sheep, cows, magma cubes, acacia sapling, savanna sapling, and even world generation type.

After interacting with the green sculk shrieker block, you will be able to add the first set of available Mine Ingredients and create your own Mine or custom world. Upon creating one and clicking on the middle slot, the world will be created, and you will be able to enter it by exiting the GUI and clicking on the 3D globe model floating on top of the sculk shrieker.

3) Entering the Mine and finding the Mine Exit

You must enter the world, get as many Mine ingredients as you want, and find the Mine Exit. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you enter your first Mine, the main aim is to get as many new Mine Ingredients as possible and find the Mine Exit (shown in the picture above) to leave the custom world.

Mine Ingredients can be obtained by doing various activities in a custom world, like breaking trees, bushes, blocks, and also killing mobs. Your Mine Ingredients will be added to your inventory.

Finding the first few Mine Exits can be easy, but you can spot even more in creative mode.

4) Leveling up and saving Mines

Gradually level up to unlock perks, inventory slots, and crafting slots. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you explore your first Mine, you will notice that your inventory and crafting slots will be completely locked. This is because you must unlock them gradually through the player attributes section accessible from the top right corner of the inventory GUI.

While progressing through each Mine and creating more, you will accrue XP, which can be used to spend on player attributes. You can unlock perks like crafting slots, inventory slots, smelting powers, and even use random items for entirely different purposes. As you go from Mine to Mine, you will get stronger and be able to deal with more difficult custom worlds.

Previous Mines can be saved in Memory Lane. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you find the Mine Exit and leave the custom world, you will get loads of rewards and level-ups, as well as a copy of that Mine as an item. This Mine item can then be placed on one of the purple sculk shriekers in the Memory Lane area.

The previously made Mines can be revisited at any time. When you re-enter a previous Mine, you will have an Eye of Exit that can be used to return to the main area. However, if you reach the Mine Exit of an existing Mine and deposit the Eye of Exit, you will receive some extra XP.

There are many other details in the Minecraft April Fools Craftmine snapshot packs that will be worth exploring.

