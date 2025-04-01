Every April Fools update in Minecraft for last 5 years, explained

April Fools is a special day for the Minecraft community, as every year, Mojang brings out some hilarious announcements, ranging from mini-games on the official website to funny game updates.

Ever since the official launch of Minecraft, Mojang has ensured to deliver amusing game updates to let the community enjoy April Fools' Day. While the features in these April Fools' updates are not permanent, it does not stop developers from introducing amazing concepts. For example, the Infinity snapshot introduced an infinite number of dimensions, while the Poisonous Potato update snapshot added a whole dimension made of poisonous potatoes.

In this article, we take a look at Minecraft April Fools' updates that have been released over the last five years.

All Minecraft April Fools' Updates in the Last Five Years

2020 - Infinity Snapshot

Infinite snapshot (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has traditionally had only three dimensions for players to explore, but Mojang decided to change that with the Infinity snapshot as a joke for the 2020 April Fools' update. This snapshot introduced 2,147,483,647 different dimensions for players to enter and discover.

By writing random letters or certain words in a Book and Quill and throwing it into a regular Nether portal, you could create an entrance to another dimension. If someone managed to explore a billion different dimensions (which is next to impossible), they would earn the Almost There advancement.

Note: There was no April Fools update snapshot in 2021.

2022 - "One Block at a Time" Snapshot

Expand Tweet

While many players were asking Mojang for an inventory overhaul, the developers decided to do the opposite in the 2022 April Fools' update. In the One Block at a Time snapshot, players could only carry one block at a time by holding it with both hands.

This update completely changed how players interacted with the game by removing inventory and item stacking. Instead, players could only carry and throw one block or entity at a time, including mobs and even the Ender Dragon. You could even ride the Ender Dragon in this snapshot.

2023 - The Vote Update

Moon dimension in The Vote Update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft introduced The Vote Update as a part of their 2023 Minecraft April Fools' endeavour. In this update, players could vote for joke-like gameplay features and mechanics, such as the Pickaxe Block, Midas Touch (the ability to turn things into gold), and many more.

Aside from the ability to vote for features, Mojang also added a moon dimension in The Vote Update. By reaching Y-level 700, players would be teleported to the moon dimension, where they could find cheese blocks, moon cows, and a structure that's known as the Lunar Base.

2024 - Poisonous Potato Update

Poisonous Potato Update (Image via Mojang)

Ever since its addition, poisonous potatoes have been known as one of the most useless items in the game. That changed, at least temporarily, with the 2024 April Fools' snapshot, The Poisonous Potato Update. This snapshot introduced a dimension made entirely of different types of potato blocks.

By passing through a potato portal, players could enter the potato dimension. This odd dimension featured potato-themed mobs, weapons, items, structures, and even a giant potato boss enemy. It was easily one of the funniest April Fools' updates of all time.

2025 - April Fools' Snapshot

This year's April Fools' snapshot is yet to be released. Mojang has already started adding new features to the official website as part of the joke season. Check back later to find out what is in the Minecraft 2025 April Fools' update.

