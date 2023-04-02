Minecraft's history of April Fools' Day updates 

Over the years, April Fools' Day has become a highly anticipated event in the Minecraft community, with players eager to know what kind of prank Mojang has in store. These annual jokes have become a tradition. Mojang's April Fools' Day jokes have ranged from introducing fake game modes, dimensions, and updates with ridiculous patch notes.

The jokes are often carefully crafted to blend with the game's esthetics and mechanics, making it all the more surprising when players realize they've been pranked. This article talks about the history of Minecraft's April Fools' Day updates, from the first joke update to the most recent Vote.

Popular Minecraft April Fools' Day jokes and updates

1) Minecraft 2.0 update

The 2.0 update (Image via Mojang)

Many players had hoped for Mojang to release a sequel in the form of Minecraft 2.0. It finally happened on April 1, 2013. Unsurprisingly, this was an April Fools' Day joke, but players were still satisfied with the hilarious features included.

It added diamond-laying chickens, a friendly Wither boss, and Super Hostile mode, along with some strange features. Surprisingly, features like tinted glass and coal blocks made it to the official game.

2) Villager take over

In 2014, Mojang pulled off one of their most memorable April Fools' Day pranks when they replaced every player's character skin with the game's iconic villager mob. The announcement was made that villagers had taken over Mojang's skin servers and had changed everyone's character skin. Players were unable to change their skins and had to sport the villager skin the entire day.

3) Love & Hugs update

Love & Hugs update (Image via Mojang)

The Love & Hugs update was a snapshot released on April 1, 2015, and with it, everything seemed to have hearts. It featured a "Love" meter, allowing players to play a Minecraft-themed Minesweeper game. Love & Hugs also had funny blocks and items like an obsidian boat and a potion of caring and sharing.

4) Trendy update

Trendy update (Image via Xisuma)

In 2016, Mojang continued its tradition of releasing prank updates on April Fools' Day by introducing the "Trendy" update. The update added hilarious tech items to the game, including a USB adapter, a smartwatch, a reality vision headset, and even an ankle monitor.

Unlike most previous April Fools' Day updates, players were able to equip all three items and use their features, allowing for some truly hilarious gameplay.

5) New textures

April Fools' Day texture (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's graphics have evolved significantly since its official release, with texture updates being a regular part of the game's development.

However, in 2018, Mojang decided to take a hilarious u-turn with their April Fools' Day prank by replacing all of the game's textures with a lower-quality pixelated variant for common blocks like grass, dirt, wood, and cobblestone. The prank was a flashback to the game's early development days when its graphics were basic.

6) Minecraft 3D

Minecraft 3D (Image via Mojang)

In 2019, the developers took their April Fools' Day joke to a new level with the release of Minecraft 3D, officially called "3D Shareware v1.34." It was designed to appear as an old version of Minecraft released in 1994, which saw only a few copies made.

It had many interesting additions, including keys, a cheat code system, and even a "nightmare mode" where the player constantly loses health until death.

7) Infinity snapshot

Notch dimension (Image via Mojang)

The Infinity snapshot from 2020 added an infinite number of dimensions to the game. Technically, it has 2147483647 dimensions, but no player can explore each of them. But in the likelihood that they did, they would be rewarded "Almost there" advancement for visiting over a billion dimensions. Many absurd dimensions were made of diamonds, netherites, weird structures, and changing weather.

8) One Block at a Time Update

Inventory is crucial to regular Minecraft gameplay, but what if it was removed? In 2022's One Block at a Time Update, Mojang removed the player's inventory and left space for only one Block. In this weird snapshot, players could ride the Ender Dragon, break the bedrock, use a dispenser to launch blocks, and do many other hilarious things.

9) The Vote Update

Minecraft @Minecraft



You love to make choices, so we're giving you the choice to make choices. 🫵



aka.ms/Vote-Update Revealing: The Vote UpdateYou love to make choices, so we're giving you the choice to make choices. 🫵 Revealing: The Vote UpdateYou love to make choices, so we're giving you the choice to make choices. 🫵aka.ms/Vote-Update https://t.co/sTurfYhpGs

The Vote Update is Mojang's most recent April Fools' Day update. As plausible from its name, this update added a voting system to the game. The voting system gave weird buffs and debuffs and unlocked new content like a humanoid mob called Racing and the Moon dimension. Players could visit the Moon and find weird lunar bases and space cows.

Aside from these updates, there have been some other light April Fools' Day jokes from Mojang, such as a fake web store, Mine & Craft Digital Leisure device, and a screensaver app.

Poll : 0 votes