Minecraft Aprils Fools 2024 snapshot patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft April Fools snapshot is something every player looks up to as it always introduces features that could never be part of the original game. This year's snapshot aims to end the hatred towards poisonous potatoes by introducing a bunch of poisonous potato items, a new poisonous potato dimension, armor, and much more.

The update is so deep into the poisonous potato theme that there's even a potato peeler tool present and the farmer will trade regular potatoes for poisonous ones. In this article, we delve into the patch notes for the Minecraft April Fools 2024 snapshot update.

Minecraft April Fools snapshot 24w14potato patch notes

Poisonous potato dimension (Image via Mojang)

GAMEPLAY & FEATURES

GENERAL

Poisonous potatoes – LOTS of poisonous potatoes!

A few normal potatoes too!

Added the Poisonous Potato Dimension

The homeland of all potato kind

Five spud-tastic biomes: fields, hash, arboretum, corruption, and wasteland

Experience the life of a potato – from its inception as a raw potato picked from the fields, through cooked hash browns, to its eventual decay

Local weather with a-mashing effects

Added the Colosseum, home to the lord of potato kind...

BLOCKS

A whole sack of a-peeling new blocks

Rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, and Niacin!

No new mineral blocks. No need! The blocks themselves contain minerals: Potassium, Magnesium, and Iron!

ITEMS

Added the frying table – everyone asked for it, so we added it. It fries potato things. It's a really nice model!

Added functionality to the fletching table. You can now fletch toxic resin into more refined versions of the resin.

Added impurities because purity is overrated

Added a whole bunch new gadgets that will tune your poisonous potato game up to eleven!

MOBS

You get it by now. They’re all poisonous potatoes...

TECHNICAL CHANGES

The flux capacitor integration now synergizes with quantum voxelization, which enables a 360-noscope enhancing real-time RTX terrain-rendering nightshade multibox spectrum acceleration while optimizing transdimensional entity synchronization for seamless vitelotte-king edwards-russel burbank experiences!

Interested readers can install the Minecraft April Fools 2024 snapshot, known as the 24w14potato update, from the official launcher by enabling the snapshots option in the installations tab.