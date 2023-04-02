How to go to Moon dimension in Minecraft April Fools' update

Snapshots are one of the most anticipated updates in Minecraft as they come with features revealing the theme of the next major update. However, the ones that are released for April Fools' are a bit different. They come with some of the most bizarre features ever announced that will not be added to the game, and this year's snapshot came with a Moon dimension.

The latest April Fool's snapshot, version 23w13a_or_b, is titled the Vote Update as it allows players to decide the features that will be implemented. Random proposals will pop up in the chat window, and they can respond through the voting screen by pressing "V" on their keyboards. If they vote for a specific feature, it will soon be implemented in that Minecraft world.

Minecraft April Fools' snapshot: What is the Moon dimension and steps to get it

Dimensions make the world more diverse as they allow for the possibility of exploring places that are nothing like the realistic Overworld. The game has only three, but this snapshot adds another one.

Day and night cycles occur in Minecraft, and during the night, players can go to the moon and explore a new dimension. This creation will look very similar to the End as the endless land is monotonous and comprises of a single block.

The Earth, as seen from the Moon with shaders (Image via Mojang)

Another reason the Moon dimension resembles the End so much is that the natural satellite is made up of cheese blocks that look similar to end stones.

How to get to the moon in Minecraft

Accessing the Moon dimension requires voting for three specific proposals. But since the new ones appear randomly and independently, it could take a considerable amount of time to come across those that enable players to reach the moon.

1) The fun way

Riding a baloon cow to the moon (Image via Mojang)

Luckily, there is a way to get to the moon in a few minutes. Here are the detailed steps to access it in Creative mode:

Step 1: Approve air blocks using this command: "/vote rule minecraft:air_blocks approve"

Step 2: Acquire a lot of air blocks using the "/give playername minecraft:air_block 64" command.

Step 3: Find a cow or summon one using the "/summon minecraft:cow" command.

Step 4: Stuff the air blocks in the cow by right-clicking on it. This will make it a balloon cow, and once it cannot become any bigger, right-clicking on it will let the you ride it.

The balloon cow will start floating upwards and will explode after almost reaching Y 700. Then, after a few seconds, you will descend to the moon.

2) The easiest way

You can stuff a cow with air to ascend to Y level 700 and reach the moon or you can simply type a teleport command in the chat window. The command to do so is "/execute as @s in minecraft:the_moon run tp @s ~ ~ ~"

