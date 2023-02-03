Top 7 hidden blocks and items in Minecraft

Minecraft offers hundreds of blocks and items for players to use. Through these features, players create structures and play the game as it is meant to be played. However, certain blocks and items are hidden inside the game that regular players never see or get to use.

While most of these blocks and items are of no use to regular players, they are incredibly nifty features that map makers, server owners, and mod developers use to customize the game. Almost all these hidden items can be obtained by enabling cheats in a world and using commands. Here are some of the best-hidden blocks and items in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other hidden blocks and items worth checking out.

Knowledge Book and 6 other unique hidden blocks and items in Minecraft

1) Barrier Blocks

Barrier blocks act as invisible solid blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, barrier blocks are invisible entities that can be placed as regular blocks and can be used to block or obstruct players or mobs from moving. Once players have the barrier block in hand, all the other barriers will be visible.

Here is the command to obtain them in Java Edition - /give @p minecraft:barrier

2) Light Block

A light block is an invisible light-emitting block that is responsible for all light in the game (Image via Mojang)

A light block is an invisible entity that can emit light. These are frequently used by map and public server creators to decorate certain areas by illuminating them. Like barrier blocks, once players have the block in their hands, every other light block placed will be visible.

Here is the command to obtain them in Java Edition - /give @p light

3) Debug Stick

Debug stick is a special item that can change block states in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Debug Stick is another hidden item that can edit block states. It appears to be a regular wooden stick but has an enchanted glint. When players hit a block with the stick, they can select its block state, whereas they can right-click on blocks to cycle through different block states.

Here is the command to obtain them in Java Edition - /give @p minecraft:debug_stick

4) Luck Potion

Luck Potion increases the chance of getting good loot (Image via Mojang)

Luck potion is a liquid that players cannot brew in any way. Once drunk, it increases the luck attribute of a player, which affects the results of loot tables and increases the quality of items. Though this could've been a great potion to have in the vanilla version, it is hidden behind commands.

Here is the command to obtain it in the Java Edition - /give @p potion{Potion:"minecraft:luck"}

5) Decay Potion

Decay Potion inflicts wither effect in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A decay potion is a magical liquid that has a negative effect. It essentially inflicts the wither status effect. Wither Skeletons and the Wither boss mob can only inflict this status effect. It damages 1 HP every second for 40 seconds.

Here is the command to obtain the potion in the Bedrock Edition - /give @s potion 1 36

6) Custom Player Heads

Get a player head of any player by entering the command and the username of that player (Image via Mojang)

Though several players must be familiar with the generic player head in the game, they might not know that a command can obtain a custom player head. Simply by adding an additional string of commands with a username, users can obtain the player head of any player's in-game character.

Here is the command to obtain custom player heads in Java Edition - /give @p minecraft:player_head{SkullOwner:PlayerNameHere}

7) Knowledge Book

Knowledge book is present in each player's inventory and crafting table GUI in Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

The knowledge book is a utility item that reveals crafting recipes for any block or item in the game. However, since players already have a knowledge book embedded in their inventory GUI, obtaining and using it through commands will make it vanish. However, they are helpful for mapmakers, as they can use a game rule command to limit the crafting capabilities.

Here is the command to obtain the book in Java Edition - /give @p minecraft:knowledge_book

