Luck status effect in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

The Luck status effect is a special one that is only available in Minecraft Java Edition. Many status effects in the game enhance a player's capabilities like running, jumping, regenerating health, and more. They hugely help players in several dire situations and make survival easy.

Despite having a plethora of blocks, mobs, and other magical features, Minecraft has some special features that are hidden. These are features that never saw the light of day in the main survival game and are hidden behind creative mode, and the same goes with the luck effect.

Everything there is to know about Luck status effect in Minecraft

Although Mojang initially intended for the luck potion to be available to all players to use, soon after adding it, they disabled it from survival mode. This means that no player can obtain or brew this potion or have this status effect in vanilla survival mode.

However, in a Minecraft 1.14 snapshot, a fletcher villager could obtain the luck effect as an arrow of luck. However, it was quickly removed in the later updates. Hence, if players only play survival, they cannot get one.

Only obtainable in creative mode (Image via Minecraft)

It can only be obtained in creative mode either by command or by finding the potion in the inventory. The developers deliberately kept in the game to help the mapmakers. In creative mode, players can obtain all three potions of luck and arrows of luck.

What does the status effect do?

Though players can only get the luck status effect in creative mode, they can see how the effect works. Once the effect applies, the players will have an effect symbol of a four-leaf clover.

Essentially, this increases the overall luck of the player in regards to the loot table. Loot table is a technical file that determines what loot will be in a naturally generated chest. It can also be used to increase luck during fishing.

The effect increases the chances of good loot (Image via Minecraft)

When players have the effect applied, it reduces the overall negative probability and increases the quality of the loot in the chest. It alters the general luck of the player on the loot table.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar