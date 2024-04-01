How to go to the Poisonous Potato dimension in Minecraft Aprils Fools 2024 update

Mojang Studios has surprised players with the release of the ‘Potato’ snapshot and it adds a host of new features and items to the game. The wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update has been made easier as there are a lot of things to do and explore in the new update.

While Mojang Studios has always added something new and unique to the game on April Fools Day, nobody expected to get a whole new dimension in the game with five different biomes and even a boss mob. Here’s how you can travel to the Poisonous Potato dimension in Minecraft.

Minecraft Poisonous Potato dimension

Potato dimension portal (image via Mojang Studios)

The Poisonous Potato was the most useless item in the game, competing with the fletching table. But now, it has its dimension. Mojang Studios sure knows how to pull a prank. The latest snapshot adds the new Potato dimension to Minecraft, meaning everything in the overworld will remain normal.

To travel to the Poisonous Potato dimension:

You need to create a specific portal just like the nether portal for the nether and the end portal for the end city. Thankfully, you do not have to grind for long hours to get the items for the portal.

The snapshot requires the players to start the game with a bonus chest that contains the Poisonous Potato.

Once you get that, all you need to do is to find a pedestal in one of the naturally spawning villages.

Once you find the pedestal, the Poisonous Potato dimension is just a right-click away.

Go over to the pedestal and right-click on it while holding a Poisonous Potato. This will generate the portal. Walk inside and explore the poisonous world of potatoes.

The pedestal can be found in villages (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from exploring the absurdity of the world with five different potato-inspired biomes, mobs, and even new tools such as the potato peeler to attack the mobs and the lashing potato that works like a grappling hook, something challenging is waiting for the players.

The Poisonous Potato dimension has a colosseum that houses the boss mob of this dimension. Hilariously named the ‘Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Legion,’ you must fight this dangerous boss and defeat it to establish your dominance in the Potato dimension.

The Potato boss mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you have defeated the boss, you can now make potato fries using potatoes. Minecraft players have been asking for something similar for years and finally got it. The fletching table in MInecraft can also be used to refine the toxic resin. So visit the ‘Potato land’ and explore the world of potatoes.