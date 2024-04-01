Minecraft's April Fools 2024 update turns the most useless item into a game-changer

Minecraft’s April Fools update of 2024 is out and it is much more interesting than what was expected. While players are waiting for the official launch of the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has done the unthinkable and turned the poisonous potato, arguably the most useless item in the game, into a game-changer.

We are not talking about adding a few recipes for poisonous potatoes, but Minecraft now has an entire dimension of poisonous potatoes with five different biomes in it. And that’s not all. Here’s everything to know about the redemption of the most useless item in the game.

Minecraft’s poisonous potato dimension

Poisonous rain in the potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

First things first, the update adds a lot of different "potatofied" items but not in the actual overworld. The overworld remains the same. Players can make a portal to the potato dimension just like they can do to access the nether and the end. This new potato dimension houses all the different items, mobs, and biomes added in the snapshot.

There are five new biomes in the potato dimension, each designed differently but with an abundance of poisonous potatoes. A new wood type, potato wood, is also available in this dimension. The biomes even have unique weather effects, including green, poisonous rain.

Armor and tools

Potato dimension has its unique tools (image via Mojang Studios)

There’s remodeled armor and tools as well. Players can get an armor set completely made of poisonous potatoes. From the potato chest plate to the potato boots and the poisonous polytra wings (potato elytra), everything in the potato dimension is made of, you guessed it, poisonous potatoes. Players can also make potato fries using the newly added frying table.

Surprisingly, Mojang Studios has made two useless items useful: the poisonous potatoes and the fletching table. Players can now use the fletching table to refine toxic resin. The game now has the lashing potato, which is a grappling hook that players can travel around with. Additionally, there’s a new weapon called the potato peeler, which damages the potato mobs in this dimension.

Mobs in potato dimension

The potato boss mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

All the mobs in the overworld will get a potato counterpart in the poisonous potato dimension. There’s a potato sheep, cow, chicken, and pig. Hostile mobs also have their potato counterparts; potato zombies, spiders, skeletons, etc.

But the most interesting of all the mobs is the boss mob exclusive to the potato dimension: the Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Legion. Although the name does not sound very frightening, the boss mob is quite difficult to defeat.

Finally, Mojang Studios has done something to make the poisonous potato useful. Download the potato snapshot and start playing it.