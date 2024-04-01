How to download 24w14potato snapshot for Minecraft April Fools 2024

Minecraft players have been eagerly waiting for Mojang Studios to release new content and Easter eggs for April Fools 2024 and finally, it is out and ready to be downloaded. Every year, the game gets interesting Easter eggs and content for April Fools Day, and this time the theme seems to be around poisonous potatoes.

The official Minecraft website had teased this with numerous poisonous potatoes all over the page, each, when clicked, would result in the loss of a heart from the health bar displayed on top.

It seems snapshot 24w14potato is what they were teasing, which is now out for download. Here’s how you can download it and start playing.

Minecraft 24w14potato snapshot is now available to download

The potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

Installing the Minecraft 24w14potato snapshot is fast and easy. All you need to do is:

Open Minecraft Launcher and then head over to the installation tab. You can find it at the top bar of the launcher. This is the page where you can see all the different versions of the game you have downloaded.

The latest snapshot will be listed here. If not, then you can search for it.

Once found, just download it.

After the download is finished, you can either launch the game from the same page by clicking on ‘Play’ or go back to the main page of the launcher and then select the latest version of the game and hit play.

All things coming with the potato update

The theme of this year's April Fools content in Minecraft is all potatoes. From the website getting potato overlay to the launcher spawning potatoes whenever the mouse button is clicked, it seems that Mojang Studios has finally found the use of poisonous potatoes.

The snapshot 24w14potato update adds a lot of poisonous potatoes to the game. The most interesting addition is the potato portal that leads to the potato dimension. Yes, you read that right. There’s a potato dimension in Minecraft now.

It has five different biomes, all inspired by poisonous potatoes. These biomes include fields, hash, arboretum, corruption, and wasteland. There’s also the Colosseum which houses a boss that players can defeat.

This new dimension has new mobs too. Well, not new mobs, but modified mobs. There are potato bats, potato sheep, cows, pigs, chickens, and even potato spiders, skeletons, and zombies. Coming to the tools, there are two new interesting items in this update; the potato peeler and the lashing potato.

Before you install and start playing the snapshot, it is important to know that snapshots can lead to bugs and issues in the gameplay. It can even corrupt your world, and as the theme is poisonous potatoes, it is better to first back up your world or install the snapshot in a different folder to keep things safe.