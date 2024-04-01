Minecraft April Fools 2024: Official website gets poisonous potatoes over its home page

Mojang Studios recently added poisonous potatoes and a health bar on Minecraft's official website for April Fools. Every year, the Swedish game company adds some bizarre and unique features to the block game on April 1 to celebrate April Fools. In the past, they have created entire snapshots and tweaked the official game launcher for it as well.

Here is everything to know about the April Fools feature on the game's official website in 2024.

Mojang Studios adds poisonous potatoes and a health bar to Minecraft's official website

How to open the Minecraft official website

The developers added a health bar and some poisonous potatoes on the game's official website. (Image via Mojang Studios)

To see the April Fools feature in Minecraft, you need to open the game's official website. Simply head to a browser, type the game's name, and click on the first search result they find. You can also access the official website here.

It is worth noting that not all browsers are currently supporting the new April Fools feature. Hence, you might need to open the website on other browsers. As of now, it works on both Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Note: The April Fools feature will only be visible on the website's home page.

How to interact with April Fools feature on Minecraft's official website

Players can tap on poisonous potatoes to eat them and reduce their health bar on the website. (Image via Mojang Studios)

When the website's home page opens, you will notice a health bar at the center and a few poisonous potatoes of different sizes scattered around the page. You need to click on the poisonous potato to essentially eat them. Once a potato is consumed, the health bar will start taking damage and turn yellow-green.

Death message displayed on the game's official website as April Fools. (Image via Mojang Studios)

More poisonous potatoes can be found by scrolling through the home page. Once enough poisonous potatoes are consumed, the website will display Minecraft's death screen with an Elder Guardian's ghost.

The death message will read:

"You awoke the Toxifin. "

The score displayed below the message will be completely random and the respawn button will reset the entire page, giving users full health.

If players want a regular experience of the website, they can turn off the entire April Fools feature with a button on the left-hand side of the website.