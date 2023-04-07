What is lunar base in Minecraft April Fools update?

The Minecraft 2023 April Fools Update is officially out, with many players excited to see what Mojang has in store this year. As fans may know, Mojang has a tradition of coming up with silly content updates for Minecraft during the first week of April in recognition of April Fools’ Day. These updates often change the mechanics of the game or add unique items to it.

The latest iteration of the update added a bunch of “joke” content to the game, such as potions that can turn players into mobs, a voting system that allows players to change the mechanics of the game, blocks made of air, a copper sink, a pickaxe block, and more. One of the biggest features, however, is the addition of the Moon as a new dimension that contains joke structures known as lunar bases.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft “The Vote” update: Everything to know about the ACME Self-Building Lunar Base

The lunar base structure is an intriguing structure found only on the Moon. Since it's a joke structure, you can only interact with it when playing the 23w13a_or_b snapshot. As mentioned above and indicated by their name, lunar bases are found in the Moon dimension, and present a viable exploration opportunity in the lunar realm.

These bases are fairly uncommon and may require extensive exploration to discover. However, the process should be easier than discovering other structures in Minecraft, like Woodland Mansions and Pillar Towers, as the surface of the Moon is quite plain and barren, and the only deterrent to your search will most likely be your render distance.

In order to identify a base, you will need to search for a small structure made of four polished basalt blocks, two quartz slabs, an end rod, a lightning rod, and other blocks that are sure to stand out in the barren lunar terrain. Once you’ve found it, you’ll need to place a small amount of loot in the dropper that is provided with it and press the golden pressure plate on top. After this, all you need to do is sit back and watch as a gigantic lunar base generates in front of your eyes.

Once the base is fully generated, you can explore it to your heart’s content. Each lunar base contains tons of chests that are located at the top of the structure. You can find many random items in these chests, like bread, seeds, diamonds, tree saplings, and more.

The copper spleave is a new block that you can come across in the base. Copper spleaves break on contact and can clear the way for the player to climb the base. Other blocks in the structure are Waxed copper and its cut, oxidized, exposed, and weathered variants. Additionally, waxed copper blocks and green shulker boxes are randomly placed throughout the structure.

Minecraft’s April Fools’ updates have always been silly, but this year’s update takes things to a new level. The mere fact that players can go into space and land on the Moon is sure to attract several players to the update since space mods are extremely common in the Minecraft community.

Poll : 0 votes