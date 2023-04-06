Moon dimension in Minecraft April Fools update: All you need to know

The 2023 Minecraft April Fools Update (named The Vote Update) comes in the form of a snapshot titled 23w13a_or_b. This update adds a unique twist to the game by giving players multiple choices that impact their playthrough, allowing for a personalized experience. It serves as a fun distraction while players eagerly await the highly anticipated 1.20 update, also known as Trials & Tales.

Among the new features added in this update, players will be able to explore a new dimension called The Moon, adding even more adventure to their Minecraft experience. Let’s take a look at what the Moon dimension brings to the game.

The Moon: Everything players can do in Minecraft’s latest joke dimension

While the Moon dimension is indeed a joke, it still introduces a completely unique angle to Minecraft. Over the years, the game’s community has developed several mods that allow players to blast off into space and explore the Moon. However, an official addition is a big step for the entire community, even if it's entirely made out of cheese blocks.

To reach the Moon in the new snapshot, players have a couple of options. The first is to simply use the teleportation command. The second option involves a bit more complexity.

The new voting system in the snapshot presents players with three questions to answer, each of which alters the size of the player model. This, in turn, will allow them to eventually leave the Overworld’s atmosphere and land on the Moon.

While the aforementioned method of going to the Moon is the most straightforward, players can also use Creative mode and commands to achieve the same. However, this is where the "April Fools" vibe truly comes into play.

Players must fill cows with air to expand them, make them lighter, and subsequently exit the Earth's atmosphere by riding them to get into the Moon dimension. Some of the newly added potions in the snapshot also help players blow air into cows to achieve the same.

Evandro @evandrotsx Minecraft simply added a huge moon and a rover that transforms it self into a lunar base. You can eat the whole moon and there is space cows. It's only one of the features in the April Fools update! #Minecraft Minecraft simply added a huge moon and a rover that transforms it self into a lunar base. You can eat the whole moon and there is space cows. It's only one of the features in the April Fools update! #Minecraft https://t.co/EyRtuxyn98

Once players have successfully landed on the Moon in the new Minecraft snapshot, they will find themselves in a unique dimension with new features to explore. One of the most notable features is the cheese blocks that the Moon is made of, which can be eaten by the player. Additionally, players will encounter a new variant of the cow mob, known as the moon cow, and have access to a lunar rover to explore the new "lunar base" joke structures.

Minecraft has a tradition of releasing special updates based around April Fools' Day, and the community eagerly awaits these updates every year. Each year's update features different types of funny or silly content that is disguised as a real game update.

For example, the 2022 April Fools update removed the player’s inventory and gave them just one slot to work with, meaning that they could only use one item at a time.

