Top 3 uses of waxed copper in Minecraft

In the newest Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, copper was introduced. Copper ore can be mined into copper ingots, which can then be turned into copper blocks.

Copper blocks, over time, begin to oxidize and will turn from the main coppery color to a mix of copper and turquoise. They finally turn turquoise due to the weathering and oxidization. While this is a unique mechanic, some players might not want the copper blocks to oxidize. That is where waxing copper blocks come into play.

Waxed Blocks in Minecraft

#3 - Keeping builds at the same age

Waxed copper can be used in order to keep copper in its original state or in any oxidization state. While players might want to oxidize their copper blocks in order to add a type of history to their gameplay, some players might want to add diversity to the copper blocks, and keep it that way.

If players wax the copper block in Minecraft, it will stay in the same shape it was in when it was waxed. Meaning, it will not weather and oxidize and change colors. It can be nice for players using a heavy amount of copper in their builds, who want everything to look the same and not have the possibility of changing.

#2 - Decoration

Waxed copper seems to add a new texture to copper blocks. It makes it appear shinier and kept up with. Being able to wax a copper block in any state makes it widely available to be used as decoration, especially with the many different color variations of the oxidization.

This being said, players can unwax a waxed copper block in Minecraft, making it return to the unwaxed stage of whatever state of oxidization it was in.

#1 - Preventing Copper Oxidization

The main use of waxing copper is to prevent copper oxidization. When players wax a copper block, the block will not weather or oxidize, regardless of how long the block has been sitting out in the world. This is useful for players who might want to make builds strictly out of copper blocks and who would like it not to oxidize.

In order to wax copper in Minecraft, all players need to do is to place a copper block in a crafting table with a piece of honeycomb.

