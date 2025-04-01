Official Minecraft website adds mob animator in celebration of April Fools 2025

Minecraft fans always look forward to April 1 every year because Mojang Studios has been consistently preparing something special, like unique new content, in celebration of the day. From easter eggs in the game to new dimensions with unique mobs, bosses, and items, the first day of April is quite special for all the fans of the title.

This year is no different as Mojang Studios has revealed something interesting, which players must visit the official website of Minecraft to try out. The developers are calling it the “mob animator,” and as the name suggests, it allows players to place two different mobs and then combine them. But there is a caveat.

Here’s everything about the first April Fool’s content from Mojang Studios.

Visiting the official Minecraft website on both desktops and smartphones will show a new section that says “mob animator” along with the subtext saying “How does it work? We don’t know.” This is deliberate because the mob combiner does not work. Players can spawn two mobs and combine them, only to see a potion effect that blows up one mob while the other one disappears.

However, the same is not true for all combinations. For example, when players combine two chickens, it gives out a larger chicken. There is also a block spawner that offers items like TNT, cobblestone, dirt block, and so on.

Minecraft mob animator for April Fool’s 2025

Players can try it out on the official website (Image via Mojang Studios)

Most of the blocks cannot be combined except for TNT. Combining two TNT blocks results in a large 3D version of it. Players can place it on other parts of the website to blow them up, which will result in nothing but blank space.

The other blocks that spawn can be placed on the image below the mob animator section. These blocks can be placed side-by-side or stacked on top of each other, which works like 2D Minecraft. Sometimes things work, sometimes they don’t, and that is a part of the April Fool’s prank.

Here are all the mobs and items that spawn on the website:

Bee

Chicken

Creeper

Pig

Slime

Skeleton

Zombie

Dirt block

TNT block

Stone block

Coarse dirt block

Obsidian block

Since this is a limited-period easter egg, players who want to try it out can head over to Minecraft.net. It is recommended to use a desktop for better controls. Some browsers or regions might not have it yet; however, if players cannot find it, changing the browser or waiting for some time might help.

