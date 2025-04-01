  • home icon
What to expect from Minecraft April Fools 2025

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Apr 01, 2025 09:28 GMT
Minecraft
Here's what one can expect from Minecraft's 2025 April Fools update (Image via Warner Bros. || Mojang Studios)

Mojang will soon drop Minecraft's April Fools update for 2025. The Swedish game company releases hilarious and fun-filled snapshots every year on April 1, as an April Fools joke. However, they are yet to drop a hint about what they have in store for the snapshot this year.

Here is what fans can expect from the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Expectations from the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update

Previous Minecraft April Fools updates

Minecraft April Fools 2025 could be somewhat similar to earlier April Fools updates (Image via Minecraft Wiki/Mojang Studios)

Mojang has been releasing April Fools updates to Minecraft for several years now. In 2022, they released a hilarious one-block-at-a-time themed snapshot where players could only hold one block.

In 2023, they released a voting update where players voted for several random features to activate while playing the game.

Likewise, in 2024, Mojang went all out and released an entire realm inspired by a poisonous potato. This realm also contained all kinds of blocks and items related to the poisonous potato. This was considered one of Mojang's biggest April Fool's updates ever.

Hence, in 2024, they could release something completely bizarre that no one has ever thought about. They could either release a completely new dimension with hilarious features or use some weird material to create an entirely new boss mob. The possibilities are endless, and all players can do is speculate until Mojang reveals their plans.

A Minecraft Movie's themed April Fools update

Minecraft's April Fools 2025 update could focus on A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros.)

For the past few months, Mojang has been heavily invested in promoting the upcoming film, A Minecraft Movie, which will release in theatres on April 4, 2025.

Since April 1 is extremely close to the release date, it can be a perfect opportunity for Mojang to promote the feature film even further.

Hence, this year's April Fools update can be about the Minecraft Movie. The update can contain the popular blue cube that film characters hold or even the blue portal that connects the Overworld with the real world.

The April Fools update could also add Jack Black as another Steve in the Minecraft world. Since the character and Jack Black himself are quite funny, he will fit perfectly into the April Fools update.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

हिन्दी