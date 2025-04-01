A Minecraft Movie: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The fantasy adventure comedy film titled A Minecraft Movie is set to be released theatrically in IMAX on April 4, 2025, globally. The movie is based on the 2011 popular video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios.

It follows the adventures of the four struggling individuals who are teleported to the Overworld, a bizarre cubic wonderland that runs on imagination. On their search for a way back home, they're guided by an expert crafter named Steve, played by Jack Black. Viewers can expect a story filled with adventure as they master the skills they need to get out of the Overworld while also reconnecting with their lost skills from their real lives.

The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 41 minutes. As per filmratings.com, A Minecraft Movie is rated PG by the MPAA for violence/action, language, suggestive/rude humor, and some scary images. The movie is set to be released theatrically in IMAX across all regions.

As per radiotimes.com, the movie was set to be released on March 4, 2022, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was further delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA writers' strike in 2023. The video game adaptation is expected to stay on track with its April release date.

As per screenrant.com, the movie is expected to be available in June for streaming on the Max app since it is a Warner Bros project.

The cast of A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess and has a screenplay by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and Neil Widener. Enrique Chediak serves as the cinematographer for the movie, which will be distributed globally by Warner Bros Pictures.

Jason Momoa is set to star as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, while Jack Black plays the role of expert crafter Steve. The list of cast disclosed so far also includes:

Emma Myers as Natalie

Danielle Brooks as Dawn

Sebastian Hansen as Henry

Jennifer Coolidge as Vice Principal Marlene

Rachel House as the voice of Malgosha

The roles of Matt Berry, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement are undisclosed, while YouTubers Valkyrae, Technoblade, and DanTDM are all set for cameos, too.

What is A Minecraft Movie all about

The trailer was released on February 28, 2025, and is available on Warner Bros' official YouTube page and the official social media accounts of the movie. The trailer begins with Garrett, Henry, and Steve crash-landing into the Overworld, the cubicle world powered by imagination.

Steve teaches Garrett, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn that their imagination is their power as they embark on a magical journey home. To succeed, they must complete quests and master their skills.

Midway, they discover the Nether, a dark world ruled by evil Piglins, while the overworld faces threats from Piglins and zombies. Steve relies on the group to help protect it. The movie blends adventure, creativity, and humor, combining live-action and CGI. Filming took place in Auckland, New Zealand.

